Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Business

Taiwanese chip giants agree to try and meet demand from carmakers

Four companies agree to government request to prioritize production of automotive chips

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/01/27 20:20
Four Taiwanese companies want to help resolve the automotive chip shortage 

Four Taiwanese companies want to help resolve the automotive chip shortage  (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Following requests by several countries facing shortages of semiconductors especially for their car manufacturers, Taiwanese chip giants agreed to raise production levels after a meeting at the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) Wednesday (Jan. 27).

Earlier reports mentioned the Taiwanese companies considering price hikes of up to 15 percent for automotive chips, or the country even considering exchanging semiconductors for coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccines.

As the governments of the United States, Japan, and Germany have asked for more chips, the MOEA and the National Development Council (NDC) invited senior executives of four chipmakers for a meeting over lunchboxes Wednesday, CNA reported.

The companies agreed to prioritize meeting the demand for automotive chips, Economics Minister Wang Mei-hua (王美花) said after the meeting. The four corporations said that any increased production capacity would be devoted to car chips, that they would hike the supply of chips to the carmakers, and that they would open talks with other customers to see if they wanted to reduce or delay their orders to benefit the automotive industry.

The companies involved in the agreement were Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC), United Microelectronics Corp. (UMC), Vanguard International Semiconductor Corp. (VIS), and Powerchip Technology Corp., according to the CNA report.

Wang said that the firms were already delivering their maximum effort to supply chips for laptops, computers, and phones amid a surge in demand powered by the coronavirus pandemic. The recent crisis over the shortage of automotive chips only served to emphasize the key role played by the Taiwanese semiconductor sector, the minister said.

chips
car industry
automotive chip shortage
TSMC
UMC
Powerchip
Vanguard
MOEA
NDC

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan’s MediaTek to release upgraded 5G chips later this year
Taiwan’s MediaTek to release upgraded 5G chips later this year
2021/01/26 12:56
Taiwan’s TSMC beefs up anti-COVID measures amid hospital cluster
Taiwan’s TSMC beefs up anti-COVID measures amid hospital cluster
2021/01/26 10:38
Intel taps Taiwan’s TSMC for graphics chips
Intel taps Taiwan’s TSMC for graphics chips
2021/01/22 11:29
MediaTek taps TSMC 6-nanometer tech for new flagship 5G phone chips
MediaTek taps TSMC 6-nanometer tech for new flagship 5G phone chips
2021/01/20 19:30
Taiwan’s TSMC a key player shaping world in 2021: The Economist
Taiwan’s TSMC a key player shaping world in 2021: The Economist
2021/01/20 13:11

Updated : 2021-01-27 21:04 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December
Taipei 7-Eleven customer buys tea for NT$25, wins NT$10 million
Taipei 7-Eleven customer buys tea for NT$25, wins NT$10 million
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
13,000 in Taiwan's Taoyuan to be quarantined amid hospital cluster
13,000 in Taiwan's Taoyuan to be quarantined amid hospital cluster
5,000 people to be isolated amid new hospital cluster cases in northern Taiwan
5,000 people to be isolated amid new hospital cluster cases in northern Taiwan
Taipei to suspend work, classes in event of 1,000 domestic COVID cases
Taipei to suspend work, classes in event of 1,000 domestic COVID cases
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
U-2 spy plane, PLA aircraft simultaneously spotted in Taiwan ADIZ
U-2 spy plane, PLA aircraft simultaneously spotted in Taiwan ADIZ
Foreign caregivers in Taiwan work 10.5 hours per day, earn less than NT$20,000 a month
Foreign caregivers in Taiwan work 10.5 hours per day, earn less than NT$20,000 a month
Beijing mulls anal swabs as COVID cases surge
Beijing mulls anal swabs as COVID cases surge