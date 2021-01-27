Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

German governor apologizes for 'little Merkel' comment

By  Associated Press
2021/01/27 19:23
Thuringia's state governor Bodo Ramelow holds his glasses during a break as part of a special plenary session of the Thuringian parliament in Erfurt,...
German Chancellor Angela Merkel, left, and Jens Weidmann, right, President of the German Central Bank, greet each other in front of Helge Braun, cente...

Thuringia's state governor Bodo Ramelow holds his glasses during a break as part of a special plenary session of the Thuringian parliament in Erfurt,...

German Chancellor Angela Merkel, left, and Jens Weidmann, right, President of the German Central Bank, greet each other in front of Helge Braun, cente...

BERLIN (AP) — A German state governor has apologized for referring to Chancellor Angela Merkel as “little Merkel” during a recent online event, saying he had unintentionally displayed macho behavior.

Bodo Ramelow, who governs the state of Thuringia, told German weekly Die Zeit that he greatly regretted using the term “Merkelchen” while talking chatting with other politicians and the public on the social networking app Clubhouse.

Die Zeit on Wednesday quoted Ramelow saying that he should have used the diminutive form in reference to male politicians. “Instead, I spoke about a woman. That was dumb and appeared disrespectful,” he said.

Ramelow, a member of the Left Party, said he had since apologized personally to Merkel.

The 64-year-old has also faced criticism for playing the game “Candy Crush” during lengthy video meetings with Merkel and other governors to discuss the coronavirus pandemic. He defended playing games on his smartphone, saying he only did so during lulls in the meeting when others were replying to emails or going outside to smoke.

Updated : 2021-01-27 21:04 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December
Taipei 7-Eleven customer buys tea for NT$25, wins NT$10 million
Taipei 7-Eleven customer buys tea for NT$25, wins NT$10 million
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
13,000 in Taiwan's Taoyuan to be quarantined amid hospital cluster
13,000 in Taiwan's Taoyuan to be quarantined amid hospital cluster
5,000 people to be isolated amid new hospital cluster cases in northern Taiwan
5,000 people to be isolated amid new hospital cluster cases in northern Taiwan
Taipei to suspend work, classes in event of 1,000 domestic COVID cases
Taipei to suspend work, classes in event of 1,000 domestic COVID cases
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
U-2 spy plane, PLA aircraft simultaneously spotted in Taiwan ADIZ
U-2 spy plane, PLA aircraft simultaneously spotted in Taiwan ADIZ
Foreign caregivers in Taiwan work 10.5 hours per day, earn less than NT$20,000 a month
Foreign caregivers in Taiwan work 10.5 hours per day, earn less than NT$20,000 a month
Beijing mulls anal swabs as COVID cases surge
Beijing mulls anal swabs as COVID cases surge