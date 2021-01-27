Alexa
Taiwan deploys container testing sites to Taoyuan

Five containers deployed as contingency sites to test 3,482 contacts of 15 cases

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/01/27 20:38
(CECC photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) announced on Wednesday (Jan. 27) it had allocated five containers to Taoyuan to serve as contingency testing sites after 3,482 people were listed as contacts of 15 coronavirus cases stemming from a cluster infection at Taoyuan General Hospital.

The 15 confirmed cases include two doctors, four nurses, two patients, a foreign caregiver, and six family members.

After the cluster infection, the CECC listed the entire hospital as a coronavirus hot spot. All patients recently released and their caregivers have been required to quarantine for 14 days and be tested after the period.

To meet the demand for testing the 3,482 contacts, CECC chief Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said on Wednesday that the center had deployed the five containers to Taoyuan, China Times reported. Altogether, the testing containers have the capacity to test 600–800 people a day, Chen added.

The news outlet quoted the CECC chief as saying that demand for COVID-19 testing will increase drastically in the future, and these testing containers, each of which is divided into four compartments, will ease crowded conditions in area hospitals.

