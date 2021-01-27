Taiwan nabs 2,386 fraud suspects ahead of Lunar New Year

The CIB presented the results of its campaign against scams Wednesday The CIB presented the results of its campaign against scams Wednesday (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — During a nationwide crackdown on fraud ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday, police nabbed 2,386 suspects accused of involvement in 320 scams, reports said Wednesday (Jan. 27).

The campaign, which lasts from Jan. 18 through 29, also already brought in more than NT$356 million (US$12.7 million) in illegal profits, including NT$160 million in cash, CNA reported.

The Criminal Investigation Bureau (CIB) said Wednesday it was also focusing on fighting money laundering, impounding more than 100 computers and phones in the process.

The special campaign has led to a fall of nearly one third in the number of scams, according to the CIB. The schemes designed to fool innocent citizens included investments in cemeteries, e-trade platforms, and foreign currencies.