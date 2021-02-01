Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Culture

Taipei loves Banksy

One of world's most highly rated artists holding an exhibition at Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall

By Saloni Meghnani, Taiwan News
2021/02/01 10:35
Banksy has a show in Taipei. (Taiwan News, Saloni Meghnani photo, CKSMH photo)

Banksy has a show in Taipei. (Taiwan News, Saloni Meghnani photo, CKSMH photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — "I love Banksy," an exhibition showcasing some of the artist's most famous works, is showing at Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall until April 5, 2021.

It is the second time Banksy's works have been shown in Taiwan. Some of his most renowned pieces, including "Flower Thrower," and "Napalm," are among the 60 artworks displayed.

Taipei loves Banksy
Replica of shredded "Girl with Balloon." (Taiwan News, Saloni Meghnani photo)

A replica of the famous, shredded "Girl with Balloon" painting from Sotheby's auction in London, 2018, is also being showcased at the exhibition. It was sold for US$1 million and then promptly shredded through a machine installed in the frame of the painting, to show Banksy's disapproval of the high prices for his paintings at auction.

Taipei loves Banksy
"Gas Mask Flea" is the original authorized artwork by Banksy. (Taiwan News, Saloni Meghnani photo)

This exhibition is a first-rate opportunity to gain more insight into one of the world's most mysterious artists. All featured works have been verified by Banksy's authentication company, Pest Control.

Banksy is a pseudonymous street artist based in England, active since 1990. His controversial spray-painted works are known for combining political messages with a dark sense of humor.

Taipei loves Banksy
"Walled Off Hotel," a recreation of the West Bank hotel customized by Banksy. (Taiwan News, Saloni Meghnani photo)

His secret identity and the subtlety with which he operates has created an international buzz. His anonymity also allows him to continue with his illegal craft.

The exhibition started Dec. 25 and is at Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall, No. 1 Exhibition Hall. For more details and tickets, click here.

Banksy
art exhibition
Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall
graffiti artist
graffiti
street artists
Street art

RELATED ARTICLES

Japanese contemporary artist announces Taiwan visit
Japanese contemporary artist announces Taiwan visit
2021/01/22 16:52
Northern Taiwan museum kicks off 2021 with international artwork
Northern Taiwan museum kicks off 2021 with international artwork
2021/01/20 14:49
Taipei, New Taipei, Keelung to roll out joint street performer registration service
Taipei, New Taipei, Keelung to roll out joint street performer registration service
2021/01/20 10:40
Photo of the Day: Swallows tie the knot in southern Taiwan
Photo of the Day: Swallows tie the knot in southern Taiwan
2020/10/31 12:16
Close-up of Taiwanese graffiti artist Fu Hsing-han
Close-up of Taiwanese graffiti artist Fu Hsing-han
2020/07/30 15:05

Updated : 2021-02-01 14:31 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Second Taiwan hospital involved in domestic COVID outbreak
Second Taiwan hospital involved in domestic COVID outbreak
List of Taiwan targets for China's bombers revealed
List of Taiwan targets for China's bombers revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Taiwan records new COVID death among 4 new domestic cases
Taiwan records new COVID death among 4 new domestic cases
Taipei cosplay flasher sentenced to 3 months
Taipei cosplay flasher sentenced to 3 months
COVID patient traveled to tourist hotspots in New Taipei, Taoyuan last week
COVID patient traveled to tourist hotspots in New Taipei, Taoyuan last week
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
Jennifer Aniston praises Taiwan president as example of empowered woman
Jennifer Aniston praises Taiwan president as example of empowered woman
Taiwan confirms 6 new COVID cases from Brazil, Indonesia, and Czech Republic
Taiwan confirms 6 new COVID cases from Brazil, Indonesia, and Czech Republic
U.S. must be prepared to impose costs on China: Biden security adviser
U.S. must be prepared to impose costs on China: Biden security adviser