Taipei loves Banksy

Banksy has a show in Taipei. (Taiwan News, Saloni Meghnani photo, CKSMH photo) Banksy has a show in Taipei. (Taiwan News, Saloni Meghnani photo, CKSMH photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — "I love Banksy," an exhibition showcasing some of the artist's most famous works, is showing at Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall until April 5, 2021.

It is the second time Banksy's works have been shown in Taiwan. Some of his most renowned pieces, including "Flower Thrower," and "Napalm," are among the 60 artworks displayed.



Replica of shredded "Girl with Balloon." (Taiwan News, Saloni Meghnani photo)

A replica of the famous, shredded "Girl with Balloon" painting from Sotheby's auction in London, 2018, is also being showcased at the exhibition. It was sold for US$1 million and then promptly shredded through a machine installed in the frame of the painting, to show Banksy's disapproval of the high prices for his paintings at auction.



"Gas Mask Flea" is the original authorized artwork by Banksy. (Taiwan News, Saloni Meghnani photo)

This exhibition is a first-rate opportunity to gain more insight into one of the world's most mysterious artists. All featured works have been verified by Banksy's authentication company, Pest Control.

Banksy is a pseudonymous street artist based in England, active since 1990. His controversial spray-painted works are known for combining political messages with a dark sense of humor.



"Walled Off Hotel," a recreation of the West Bank hotel customized by Banksy. (Taiwan News, Saloni Meghnani photo)

His secret identity and the subtlety with which he operates has created an international buzz. His anonymity also allows him to continue with his illegal craft.

The exhibition started Dec. 25 and is at Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall, No. 1 Exhibition Hall. For more details and tickets, click here.