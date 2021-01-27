Alexa
Australia posts former Ambassador to Greece Jenny Bloomfield in Taiwan

Australian Office in Taipei to mark 40th anniversary in 2021

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/01/27 17:35
Australian diplomat Jenny Bloomfield during a visit to Monash University (Facebook, Monash Alumni screenshot) 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Australia on Wednesday (Jan. 27) announced the appointment of former Ambassador to Greece Jenny Bloomfield as its new representative in Taiwan.

Bloomfield will start work on Feb. 1, the Liberty Times reported. While Australia does not maintain official diplomatic relations with Taiwan, it is one of the East Asian nation's 18 New Southbound Policy countries with which it has been strengthening ties in areas ranging from trade to education since 2016.

The new envoy recently served as director of the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT) in the state of Victoria, but before that, she was also posted to Japan and Iran. Her knowledge of eight languages played an important part in her diplomatic career, reports said.

In a statement, the Australian office pointed out that the country was the second most popular destination for Taiwanese students, while it had issued 250,000 visas for working holidays.

Bloomfield succeeds Gary Cowan, who had served as envoy since 2018. This year will mark the 40th anniversary of the Australian Office Taipei.

Australia
Taiwan-Australia relations
New Southbound Policy
Jenny Bloomfield
Greece

Updated : 2021-01-27 17:59 GMT+08:00

