Deciduous cypress forests attract hordes of visitors to small Taiwan town

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The scenery of yellow, brown, and red cypress trees, stretching across several plots of land, has attracted hordes of visitors to the small town of Liujia in the southwestern city of Tainan even before the deciduous tree's namesake festival, held by the local district office, starts on Saturday (Jan. 30).

According to Aiky, a well-known vlogger, deciduous cypress trees across Taiwan begin to change colors in December and maintain their uniqueness until March the next year. The vlogger said in a YouTube video uploaded last week that the deciduous cypress forests near Liujia’s Jingpupi wetland are possibly the largest in Taiwan in terms of area.

Aiky, who has 155,000 subscribers, said that visitors relying on public transportation can take a train to Linfengying train station and then walk 20 minutes to the site. For those who plan to drive, the parking lots in the area are free of charge, he noted.



According to the vlogger, the picturesque forests that have become a popular attraction in recent years are the unexpected result of the Linfengying dairy farm management’s decision to plant a total of 2,386 deciduous cypress trees on a 2.24-hectare plot that is divided into 11 sections.

The vlogger pointed out that there are a few flower fields close to the forests. He suggested that photos with a flower field in the foreground and deciduous cypress trees in the background are the most attractive, in his opinion. He also recommended the forests as a good destination to visit during the Lunar New Year holiday.



(Aiky travel video)



(Aiky photo)