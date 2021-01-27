Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Travel & Cuisine

Deciduous cypress forests attract hordes of visitors to small Taiwan town

Cypress forests near Jingpupi wetland possibly largest in Taiwan: Travel vlogger

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/01/27 16:46
(<a href="https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCqDD7eYOdfFzVULKtJ4CZKA" target="_blank">Aiky</a> photo)

(Aiky photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The scenery of yellow, brown, and red cypress trees, stretching across several plots of land, has attracted hordes of visitors to the small town of Liujia in the southwestern city of Tainan even before the deciduous tree's namesake festival, held by the local district office, starts on Saturday (Jan. 30).

According to Aiky, a well-known vlogger, deciduous cypress trees across Taiwan begin to change colors in December and maintain their uniqueness until March the next year. The vlogger said in a YouTube video uploaded last week that the deciduous cypress forests near Liujia’s Jingpupi wetland are possibly the largest in Taiwan in terms of area.

Aiky, who has 155,000 subscribers, said that visitors relying on public transportation can take a train to Linfengying train station and then walk 20 minutes to the site. For those who plan to drive, the parking lots in the area are free of charge, he noted.

According to the vlogger, the picturesque forests that have become a popular attraction in recent years are the unexpected result of the Linfengying dairy farm management’s decision to plant a total of 2,386 deciduous cypress trees on a 2.24-hectare plot that is divided into 11 sections.

The vlogger pointed out that there are a few flower fields close to the forests. He suggested that photos with a flower field in the foreground and deciduous cypress trees in the background are the most attractive, in his opinion. He also recommended the forests as a good destination to visit during the Lunar New Year holiday.


(Aiky travel video)

Deciduous cypress forests attract hordes of visitors to small Taiwan town
(Aiky photo)

Aiky
Liujia
deciduous cypress
vlogger
travel in Taiwan
cypress forests

RELATED ARTICLES

Hotels in Taiwan's Taitung County offer special NT$1 deal for travelers
Hotels in Taiwan's Taitung County offer special NT$1 deal for travelers
2021/01/18 15:43
More than 70% of Taiwanese travel to seek out local delicacies: Survey
More than 70% of Taiwanese travel to seek out local delicacies: Survey
2021/01/13 15:37
French YouTuber's grandma knits sweater for Taiwan president
French YouTuber's grandma knits sweater for Taiwan president
2020/12/31 17:14
Mandarin Airlines to launch 7-day pleasure tours around Taiwan
Mandarin Airlines to launch 7-day pleasure tours around Taiwan
2020/10/29 16:31
Taiwan ranked No. 1 on Agoda 2020 travel wish list
Taiwan ranked No. 1 on Agoda 2020 travel wish list
2020/09/24 16:58

Updated : 2021-01-27 17:59 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December
Taipei 7-Eleven customer buys tea for NT$25, wins NT$10 million
Taipei 7-Eleven customer buys tea for NT$25, wins NT$10 million
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
13,000 in Taiwan's Taoyuan to be quarantined amid hospital cluster
13,000 in Taiwan's Taoyuan to be quarantined amid hospital cluster
5,000 people to be isolated amid new hospital cluster cases in northern Taiwan
5,000 people to be isolated amid new hospital cluster cases in northern Taiwan
Taipei to suspend work, classes in event of 1,000 domestic COVID cases
Taipei to suspend work, classes in event of 1,000 domestic COVID cases
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
U-2 spy plane, PLA aircraft simultaneously spotted in Taiwan ADIZ
U-2 spy plane, PLA aircraft simultaneously spotted in Taiwan ADIZ
Foreign caregivers in Taiwan work 10.5 hours per day, earn less than NT$20,000 a month
Foreign caregivers in Taiwan work 10.5 hours per day, earn less than NT$20,000 a month
Beijing mulls anal swabs as COVID cases surge
Beijing mulls anal swabs as COVID cases surge