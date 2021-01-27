Alexa
IFTA Opens Applications for FinTech Achievement Awards 2020, Advocating Further Advancement in FinTech Industry Under New Norms

By The Institute of Financial Technologists of Asia, Media OutReach
2021/01/27 16:30

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 27 January 2021 - Application for The IFTA FinTech Achievement Awards 2020 (the "Awards") has been officially kicked off now. Organised by the Institute of Financial Technologists of Asia ("IFTA"), the Awards is now running for its 3rd year to celebrate the significant achievements made worldwide in the realm of FinTech and the application opens to both individuals and institutions of different natures.

 

Themed "Embracing FinTech amid New Normal and Accelerating Digitization", the Awards builds on the turbulence impacting on this world as a starting point, identifying the best practices of digitalization in this very extraordinary year for all. The rearranged award categories and judging criteria caters to ever-changing external factors so as to create a fair arena for all.

 

The Awards focuses on teamworks, ethics, professionalism, achievements and innovation. A well-rounded evaluation will be conducted to the participants to select those who has been doing a great job balancing these different angles in their business routine.

 

"No matter you are a commercial company, an NGO, a start-up, or an individual who have helped the advancement of the FinTech industry, you are more than welcomed to join the Awards." IFTA Founder and Chairman Mr Paul Pong said, "By participating in the Awards, FinTech-related organizations or individuals will be able to significantly elevate their visibility in this ever-growing industry."

 
The Awards Head Juror Dr Charleston Sin added, "We anticipate that a group of leading institutions and individuals will join the Awards this year. FinTech-related business usually become more decisive when adapting to changes. Especially in this year, when constantly changing has become the major theme."


Since IFTA's establishment in September 2017, the IFTA has been contributing to the promotion of professional standards within Asia's FinTech industry. It is known as a major facilitator of FinTech education and a platform for nurturing new talents. For the past 3 years, the Awards recognises companies that have dedicated to the development of this once emerging, and now maturing industry.


Corporate Achievements in FinTech (for corporates, NGOs, and start-ups)

FinTech Solutions

1.

RegTech

2.

InsurTech

3.

Payment Tech

4.

Trade Financing Tech

5.

PropTech

6.

Blockchain, Cryptocurrency and CEP (Cryptoasset Exchange Providers)

7.

Banking Tech

8.

WealthTech

9.  

eMPF Tech

10. 

Others *


* This category awards any innovative project that falls under FinTech, but does not apply to any of the categories above.


Advanced Technology

1. 

Artificial Intelligence

2. 

Big Data

3.

Cloud Computing

4.

Data Governance

5.  

5G and/or Internet of Things

 

Outstanding Financial Technologists of the Year (for individuals)

Leader of the Year

- Recognising company founders, shareholding directors, or C-suite executives for their contributions and achievements.

Rising Star of the Year

- Recognising young professionals in any company, on or below age 35 for their contributions and achievements.

Star in the Making

- Recognising students (undergraduate or postgraduate) for innovative

projects or ideas that could positively transform the FinTech industry.

 

The Jury Panel (arranged in alphabetical order of surnames)

Name

Title

Head Juror

Dr Charleston SIN

Executive Director

MIT Hong Kong Innovation Node

Jurors

Mr Simon

AU YEUNG

Head of Strategic Initiatives

HashKey Digital Asset Group

Ir Eric CHAN

Chief Public Mission Officer

Hong Kong Cyberport Management Company Limited

Mr Emil CHAN

Chairman

The Association of Cloud and Mobile Computing Professionals

Dr Dorothy CHAU

Executive Director

Tencent

Mr Eugene HSIA

Chief Corporate Development Officer

Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation

Ms Selina LAU

Chief Executive

The Hong Kong Federation of Insurers

Mr Sean LEE

CEO

Algorand Foundation

Mr Vincent MA

Chief Digital Officer

Sun Hung Kai Real Estate Agency Limited

Ms Juni YAN

Managing Director

Fintech Business, International, WeBank


For more information, please visit www.iftaawards.org


Photos of the Awards 2019 can be downloaded here: www.shorturl.at/mnuFN


About IFTA

The Institute of Financial Technologists of Asia Limited (IFTA) is an NPO established in Hong Kong in September 2017; to uphold the professional standard of Financial Technologists in Asia and create an ecosystem for global fintech talents to be connected. In the witness of HKSAR Government representatives, and the City of London at the signing ceremony, IFTA entered a collaboration agreement with the Certificate in Finance and Technology (CFT) from the United Kingdom to introduce the first CFT program in Asia. Besides delivering certification, IFTA also organises events including boot camps, seminars, and an annual award to accelerate Fintech education and industry engagement among government, regulators, universities, enterprises, and start-ups.

Updated : 2021-01-27 17:58 GMT+08:00

