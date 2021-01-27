IFTA Opens Applications for FinTech Achievement Awards 2020, Advocating Further Advancement in FinTech Industry Under New Norms

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 27 January 2021 - Application for The IFTA FinTech Achievement Awards 2020 (the "Awards") has been officially kicked off now. Organised by the Institute of Financial Technologists of Asia ("IFTA"), the Awards is now running for its 3rd year to celebrate the significant achievements made worldwide in the realm of FinTech and the application opens to both individuals and institutions of different natures.

Themed "Embracing FinTech amid New Normal and Accelerating Digitization", the Awards builds on the turbulence impacting on this world as a starting point, identifying the best practices of digitalization in this very extraordinary year for all. The rearranged award categories and judging criteria caters to ever-changing external factors so as to create a fair arena for all.

The Awards focuses on teamworks, ethics, professionalism, achievements and innovation. A well-rounded evaluation will be conducted to the participants to select those who has been doing a great job balancing these different angles in their business routine.

"No matter you are a commercial company, an NGO, a start-up, or an individual who have helped the advancement of the FinTech industry, you are more than welcomed to join the Awards." IFTA Founder and Chairman Mr Paul Pong said, "By participating in the Awards, FinTech-related organizations or individuals will be able to significantly elevate their visibility in this ever-growing industry."



The Awards Head Juror Dr Charleston Sin added, "We anticipate that a group of leading institutions and individuals will join the Awards this year. FinTech-related business usually become more decisive when adapting to changes. Especially in this year, when constantly changing has become the major theme."





Since IFTA's establishment in September 2017, the IFTA has been contributing to the promotion of professional standards within Asia's FinTech industry. It is known as a major facilitator of FinTech education and a platform for nurturing new talents. For the past 3 years, the Awards recognises companies that have dedicated to the development of this once emerging, and now maturing industry.





Corporate Achievements in FinTech (for corporates, NGOs, and start-ups) FinTech Solutions 1. RegTech 2. InsurTech 3. Payment Tech 4. Trade Financing Tech 5. PropTech 6. Blockchain, Cryptocurrency and CEP (Cryptoasset Exchange Providers) 7. Banking Tech 8. WealthTech 9. eMPF Tech 10. Others *

* This category awards any innovative project that falls under FinTech, but does not apply to any of the categories above.

Advanced Technology 1. Artificial Intelligence 2. Big Data 3. Cloud Computing 4. Data Governance 5. 5G and/or Internet of Things Outstanding Financial Technologists of the Year (for individuals) Leader of the Year - Recognising company founders, shareholding directors, or C-suite executives for their contributions and achievements. Rising Star of the Year - Recognising young professionals in any company, on or below age 35 for their contributions and achievements. Star in the Making - Recognising students (undergraduate or postgraduate) for innovative projects or ideas that could positively transform the FinTech industry. The Jury Panel (arranged in alphabetical order of surnames) Name Title Head Juror Dr Charleston SIN Executive Director MIT Hong Kong Innovation Node Jurors Mr Simon AU YEUNG Head of Strategic Initiatives HashKey Digital Asset Group Ir Eric CHAN Chief Public Mission Officer Hong Kong Cyberport Management Company Limited Mr Emil CHAN Chairman The Association of Cloud and Mobile Computing Professionals Dr Dorothy CHAU Executive Director Tencent Mr Eugene HSIA Chief Corporate Development Officer Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation Ms Selina LAU Chief Executive The Hong Kong Federation of Insurers Mr Sean LEE CEO Algorand Foundation Mr Vincent MA Chief Digital Officer Sun Hung Kai Real Estate Agency Limited Ms Juni YAN Managing Director Fintech Business, International, WeBank

For more information, please visit www.iftaawards.org

Photos of the Awards 2019 can be downloaded here: www.shorturl.at/mnuFN



About IFTA

The Institute of Financial Technologists of Asia Limited (IFTA) is an NPO established in Hong Kong in September 2017; to uphold the professional standard of Financial Technologists in Asia and create an ecosystem for global fintech talents to be connected. In the witness of HKSAR Government representatives, and the City of London at the signing ceremony, IFTA entered a collaboration agreement with the Certificate in Finance and Technology (CFT) from the United Kingdom to introduce the first CFT program in Asia. Besides delivering certification, IFTA also organises events including boot camps, seminars, and an annual award to accelerate Fintech education and industry engagement among government, regulators, universities, enterprises, and start-ups.