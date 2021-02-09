Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Hong Kong activists-in-exile launch magazine to carry torch of resistance

'Flow HK' envisioned as platform for Hongkongers everywhere to regroup, refocus efforts to preserve identity

By Micah McCartney, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/02/09 20:18
(<a href="https://www.facebook.com/flowhkmagazine/?__cft__[0]=AZV-g5Ge7EH9tMvmw0MnayEo0UUGzMGl2ZYA5JCkiokLJLcNUsTpXjGOOxeQHlu8pZx9KOJT9E86ntO2p5VEd302WbZHLXiW3RUiaJnFpBpqiFIfa1zfwlEJqoiRufAviUtR2VSzAtCEDrlK8mJaOmX6JgWSoEl6VY8QkQXCQ1MbAw&__tn__=-UC*F" role="link" tabindex="0">如水 Flow HK</a> photo)

(如水 Flow HK photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The first magazine published by (overseas) Hongkongers for Hongkongers is now being distributed around the world.

The name of the publication — 如水 Flow HK — recalls "Be water," a slogan immortalized by Bruce Lee and given form through the many leaderless hit-and-fade demonstrations seen in Hong Kong throughout 2019. The inaugural issue, given the theme "Entanglement," considers the "various fetters on Hong Kong from past to present, from individuals to society," according to the initial editorial statement.

The authors declared that even though many Hongkongers who were active in the pro-democracy movement have scattered in the aftermath of the national security law and Bejing's ruthless crackdown on freedom of expression in the city, they are determined to carry on the spirit of community — as well as the "fire of resistance" — from freer soil.

They intend the publication to become a "medium for public discussion of Hong Kong" featuring "discourses on its political, social, and cultural aspects" for readers both in the once-autonomous region and abroad. "We hope to connect everyone involved, the sons and daughters of Hong Kong in this revival movement will empower them," according to the statement.

The magazine's editorial board is comprised of young Hong Kong activists-in-exile and supporters who rose to prominence in the 2014 Umbrella Movement and the more recent "Water Revolution."

They include Alex Yong-Kang Chow (周永康), former secretary-general of the Federation of Students; Roy Wang (黃台仰), founder of Hong Kong Indigenous; activist Sunny Cheung (張崑陽), former spokesman for the Hong Kong Higher Institutions International Affairs Delegation; Brian Leung (梁繼平); Sanho Cheung (鍾燊豪); activist Glacier Kwong (鄺頌晴); Singaporean student politician Billy Fung (馮金根); and Taiwanese activist Jiang Minyan (江旻諺).

Jiang Minyan honed his political chops when he joined the editorial board of a student association at the University of Hong Kong during the wave of protests in 2014. He is now a co-organizer for Taiwan Citizens Front, a grassroots coalition of non-profiteers, lawyers, scholars, students, and citizen activists pushing for economic, social, and environmental reform in addition to opposing the "one-China policy" that China seeks to impose on Taiwan. The organization also assists Hongkongers seeking asylum in the island country.

People in Hong Kong and Taiwan can purchase a copy of Flow HK for NT$350 (US$12.50), while those living elsewhere can expect to pay NT$600. As of Tuesday (Feb. 9), the magazine can be found at select shops around Taipei, including Causeway Bay Bookstore.

Due to the increasingly precarious situation in Hong Kong, subscribers wishing to err on the side of caution can fill out a pre-sale form first and confirm the details of their purchase at a later date. An electronic version is available for those who are unable to receive a physical copy.

Over 1,000 physical copies have been ordered so far, Minyan told Taiwan News, and digital subscribers are expected to account for half of the magazine's readership. He emphasized that every effort would be taken to safeguard the identity of subscribers in Hong Kong.

The politically minded among the Hong Kong diaspora feel it has fallen to them to take up the torch of the pro-democracy movement "for future protests that resist the CCP with global alliances," Minyan said. With this in mind, the editors met several times to determine what topics to feature in the magazine and "what the next stage of the movement is."

The group decided that the articles of the first issue would be to contextualize "the different aspects and social effects of the whole water revolution in 2019" in order to understand its effect on Hong Kong identity and provide a foundation for that movement as it enters a new phase, according to Minyan.

In the piece he authored, he delves into the social conditions Taiwanese must share with their Hong Kong counterparts to maneuver against the Chinese threat. He also draws a parallel between the underground nature of the Hong Kong's pro-democracy movement's present and the not-so-distant Taiwanese past in which dissidents living abroad defied the Japanese occupation and subsequent martial law period under the Kuomingtang (KMT).

Hong Kong activists-in-exile launch magazine to carry torch of resistance
Causeway Bay Bookstore owner Lam Wing-kee (林榮基) with copy of Flow HK. (如水 Flow HK photo)
Flow HK
Hong Kong
Hong Kong protests
national security law

RELATED ARTICLES

Clubhouse users could face arrest under Chinese law
Clubhouse users could face arrest under Chinese law
2021/02/08 18:50
Flower farms see their Lunar New Year sales wilted by virus
Flower farms see their Lunar New Year sales wilted by virus
2021/02/04 23:00
Hong Kong pro-democracy movement nominated for Nobel Peace Prize
Hong Kong pro-democracy movement nominated for Nobel Peace Prize
2021/02/04 16:04
Taiwanese warned cross-strait conflict could mean sacrifice
Taiwanese warned cross-strait conflict could mean sacrifice
2021/02/04 12:20
Record 10,000 Honkongers fled to Taiwan in 2020
Record 10,000 Honkongers fled to Taiwan in 2020
2021/02/04 10:54

Updated : 2021-02-09 22:21 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan's 'Pokémon Go Grandpa' flooded with earthquake warnings on 72 phones
Taiwan's 'Pokémon Go Grandpa' flooded with earthquake warnings on 72 phones
China's latest weapon against Taiwan: the sand dredger
China's latest weapon against Taiwan: the sand dredger
Magnitude 6.1 earthquake strikes northeastern Taiwan
Magnitude 6.1 earthquake strikes northeastern Taiwan
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Biden stance on TAIPEI Act faces test after Guyana buckles to Beijing
Biden stance on TAIPEI Act faces test after Guyana buckles to Beijing
Taiwan hit by magnitude 5.5, 5.7 earthquakes 2 minutes apart
Taiwan hit by magnitude 5.5, 5.7 earthquakes 2 minutes apart
Southern Taiwan high school bully injured by vigilantes
Southern Taiwan high school bully injured by vigilantes
Taiwan's showbiz asked to stop making dirty jokes about female entertainers
Taiwan's showbiz asked to stop making dirty jokes about female entertainers
Four foreign banks punished by Taiwan's central bank over speculation case
Four foreign banks punished by Taiwan's central bank over speculation case
Leaked audio shows WHO leaders secretly criticize China at start of Covid pandemic
Leaked audio shows WHO leaders secretly criticize China at start of Covid pandemic