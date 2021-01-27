Alexa
Northern Taiwan hospitals to ban visitors on Feb. 9

There will be only 3 exceptions to the ban on hospital visitors in Taipei, New Taipei, and Taoyuan

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/01/27 15:59
(Taichung City Government photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Amid fears that a hospital coronavirus cluster infection could continue to worsen, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Wednesday (Jan. 27) announced that visitors will be banned in hospitals in three major northern Taiwanese cities beginning on Feb. 9.

On Wednesday, Health and Welfare Minister and CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) announced that hospitals in Taipei City, New Taipei City, and Taoyuan City will bar visitors starting on Feb. 9. There will be three exceptions to this rule, but even in such cases, the patient will be limited to one visitor at a time.

The three exceptions to this rule are as follows:

  1. Patients who are undergoing surgery or invasive treatment who must be accompanied by family members or in the event relatives must be present sign a consent form or document based on laws and regulations.
  2. To meet the needs of patients in special units such as emergency room, intensive care unit, or hospice ward.
  3. Other cases, such as the deterioration of a patient's condition, medical treatment needs, long-term hospitalized patients, or circumstances that have been deemed necessitating visitation by family and approved by the medical institution.

Chen also reiterated that visitors must wear masks throughout the process when entering medical institutions and follow respiratory hygiene, cough etiquette, and implement hand hygiene. If masks cannot be worn, visitors are required to cover their mouth and nose with tissue paper when coughing or sneezing to reduce the risk of virus transmission.

If a visitor to a medical institution fails to cooperate with the mask requirement for no valid reason, they can be reported to local authorities for violating Article 36 of the "Communicable Disease Control Act" (傳染病防治法). The violator could then face a fine of between NT$3,000 and NT$15,000, in accordance with Article 70 of the same law.

The CECC urges the public to try to avoid unnecessary visits to hospitals, and it advises the use of video chat or phone calls instead of on-site visits. if there is still a need to make an on-site visit, guests should cooperate with the real-name registration process and related epidemic prevention measures at the hospital.

Updated : 2021-01-27 16:26 GMT+08:00

