New Taipei to help Taoyuan manage some quarantined individuals

Six New Taipei districts will assist people in home isolation due to domestic cluster

  150
By Ching-Tse Cheng, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/01/27 14:59
New Taipei City Mayor Hou You-yi (right). 

New Taipei City Mayor Hou You-yi (right).  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As a domestic cluster infection that started at Taoyuan General Hospital continues to raise concerns, New Taipei City Mayor Hou You-yi (侯友宜) said Wednesday (Jan. 27) that the city will help manage some quarantined individuals for its neighbor.

During a press interview at the New Taipei City Council, Hou pointed out that the city is determined to reduce the increasing pandemic prevention workload for Taoyuan. He said six districts in New Taipei, including Xinzhuang, Sanxia, Linkou, Shulin, Yingge, and Taishan, will offer assistance to Taoyuan residents who are undergoing home isolation due to potential exposure of confirmed coronavirus cases in the hospital cluster infection.

Hou emphasized that the New Taipei City Government will adhere to epidemic prevention strategies issued by the Central Epidemic Command Center and offer help and supplies to cities in need. He added that the officials will reevaluate a simulation plan of a citywide lockdown that was drawn up last year.

Meanwhile, Hou praised the city's education department for setting up online teaching programs to ensure quality education in case of a worsening pandemic. He also requested local agencies to manage pedestrian flow at markets and crowded public areas, especially during the week-long Lunar New Year holiday, reported CNA.

Hou You-yi
New Taipei
Taoyuan
Taoyuan General Hospital
home quarantine
Quarantine
New Taipei City Government
coronavirus
pandemic
cluster infection
cluster
domestic cluster
lockdown

Updated : 2021-01-27 16:26 GMT+08:00

