Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

McCray carries Portland St. over St. Martin's 69-60

By  Associated Press
2021/01/27 12:45
McCray carries Portland St. over St. Martin's 69-60

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Amari McCray had a career-high 22 points as Portland State defeated St. Martin’s 69-60 on Tuesday night.

Paris Dawson had 12 points for Portland State (4-8). James Scott added 10 points. Khalid Thomas had three blocks.

Tyler Velasquez had 12 points and six assists for the Saints. Demonte Malloy added 11 points. Tyke Thompson had six rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-01-27 14:57 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December
Taipei 7-Eleven customer buys tea for NT$25, wins NT$10 million
Taipei 7-Eleven customer buys tea for NT$25, wins NT$10 million
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
13,000 in Taiwan's Taoyuan to be quarantined amid hospital cluster
13,000 in Taiwan's Taoyuan to be quarantined amid hospital cluster
5,000 people to be isolated amid new hospital cluster cases in northern Taiwan
5,000 people to be isolated amid new hospital cluster cases in northern Taiwan
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
U-2 spy plane, PLA aircraft simultaneously spotted in Taiwan ADIZ
U-2 spy plane, PLA aircraft simultaneously spotted in Taiwan ADIZ
Foreign caregivers in Taiwan work 10.5 hours per day, earn less than NT$20,000 a month
Foreign caregivers in Taiwan work 10.5 hours per day, earn less than NT$20,000 a month
Taipei to suspend work, classes in event of 1,000 domestic COVID cases
Taipei to suspend work, classes in event of 1,000 domestic COVID cases
Hospital cluster cases visited PX Mart, Danan Market in northern Taiwan
Hospital cluster cases visited PX Mart, Danan Market in northern Taiwan