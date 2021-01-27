Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Fairleigh Dickinson beats St. Francis (Pa.) 94-92 in OT

By  Associated Press
2021/01/27 11:26
Fairleigh Dickinson beats St. Francis (Pa.) 94-92 in OT

LORETTO, Pa. (AP) — Elyjah Williams had a career-high 28 points and Fairleigh Dickinson overcame a 17-point second-half deficit to beat St. Francis (Pa.) 94-92 in overtime on Tuesday night.

The Knights trailed 53-36 with 16:28 to play, but took their first lead with about two minutes remaining. Maxwell Land hit a jumper with 1:08 remaining for the Red Flash to force overtime tied at 80.

The Knights jumper out to a five-point lead in overtime and held on for the win.

Jahlil Jenkins had 17 points for Fairleigh Dickinson (3-8, 2-3 Northeast Conference). Brandon Powell added 11 points and six rebounds. John Square Jr. had 10 points. Joe Munden Jr. had 10 points and 10 rebounds.

The 94 points were a season best for Fairleigh Dickinson.

Ramiir Dixon-Conover had 20 points and five steals for the Red Flash (3-9, 2-6). Myles Thompson added 19 points and seven rebounds. Bryce Laskey had 16 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-01-27 13:27 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December
Taipei 7-Eleven customer buys tea for NT$25, wins NT$10 million
Taipei 7-Eleven customer buys tea for NT$25, wins NT$10 million
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
13,000 in Taiwan's Taoyuan to be quarantined amid hospital cluster
13,000 in Taiwan's Taoyuan to be quarantined amid hospital cluster
5,000 people to be isolated amid new hospital cluster cases in northern Taiwan
5,000 people to be isolated amid new hospital cluster cases in northern Taiwan
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
U-2 spy plane, PLA aircraft simultaneously spotted in Taiwan ADIZ
U-2 spy plane, PLA aircraft simultaneously spotted in Taiwan ADIZ
Foreign caregivers in Taiwan work 10.5 hours per day, earn less than NT$20,000 a month
Foreign caregivers in Taiwan work 10.5 hours per day, earn less than NT$20,000 a month
Hospital cluster cases visited PX Mart, Danan Market in northern Taiwan
Hospital cluster cases visited PX Mart, Danan Market in northern Taiwan
Beijing mulls anal swabs as COVID cases surge
Beijing mulls anal swabs as COVID cases surge