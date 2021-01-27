Alexa
Curtis leads SIU-Edwardsville past Eastern Illinois 87-74

By  Associated Press
2021/01/27 11:45
CHARLESTON, Ill. (AP) — Carlos Curtis had 18 points to lead five Southern Illinois-Edwardsville players in double figures as the Cougars defeated Eastern Illinois 87-74 on Tuesday night.

Mike Adewunmi added 17 points and 12 rebounds for the Cougars. Sidney Wilson and Cam Williams scored 13 points apiece and Shamar Wright had 12.

Southern Illinois-Edwardsville (5-5, 3-1 Ohio Valley Conference) scored 52 second-half points, a season high for the team.

Marvin Johnson scored a career-high 28 points and had six rebounds for the Panthers (5-11, 2-7), who have now lost six games in a row. Josiah Wallace added 20 points. Deang Deang had 11 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-01-27 13:27 GMT+08:00

