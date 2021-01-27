Martin scores 20 to lift UConn past Butler 63-51

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — Tyrese Martin score 20 points and UConn defeated Butler 63-51 on Tuesday night.

R.J. Cole scored 11 points for the Huskies (8-3, 5-3 Big East Conference) and Isaiah Whaley rejected seven shots on the defensive end.

Bryce Golden scored 19 points for the Bulldogs (5-8, 4-6) and Bryce Nze snagged nine rebounds.

