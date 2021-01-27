 Dachser increases capacity of its air network for 2021

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 27 January 2021 - Starting in mid-January, logistics service provider Dachser continues its weekly air charter from Hong Kong to Frankfurt. This route will now become a year-round service providing shippers with a reliable transport solution.





Dachser provides dedicated capacity with its own air freight network





"At the end of last year, the effect of increased e-commerce became especially evident in the load factors and intensified the shortfall in capacity," says Timo Stroh, Head of Global Air Freight at Dachser.





"And we'll see this happen again with the usual increase in freight volumes in the run-up to the Chinese New Year in February. Our dedicated own Dachser air network capacity provides our customers with security and makes us less vulnerable to the fallout from volatile market events."





Apart from the Hong Kong-to-Frankfurt connection, the company also offers the same charter service for the Frankfurt-to-Chicago route and return.





By establishing its own network with dedicated capacity last year, it created security and stability for its customers on the most important freight routes between Europe, Asia, and the US.





When the pandemic left a large proportion of passenger aircraft grounded, transporting freight as additional loads on these aircraft was no longer an option, which had an impact on global air freight capacity. The air freight sector is still feeling the effects of this capacity shortage.





Interlocking air and overland transport

By developing its air network capacity, Dachser is responding to market demand. The program's fixed transit times make the service reliable and enable customers to plan ahead. Combining its Road Logistics and Air & Sea Logistics networks allows Dachser to respond quickly to changing route situations in Europe and accelerate the pickup and delivery processes.





"With this global network capability, we can offer our customers a robust and reliable capacity solution," Stroh says.





An expansion of the Dachser air network is planned for the second quarter, so the logistics service provider will be well prepared to handle the uncertain market environment in 2021.





About Dachser

Headquartered in Germany, Dachser is one of the world's leading logistics providers. Using its own in-house developed IT-systems, Dachser incorporates transport, warehousing, and value-added services to provide comprehensive supply chain solutions. Thanks to some 31,000 employees based in 393 locations all over the globe, Dachser generated a consolidated net revenue of approximately EUR 5.7 billion in 2019. The same year, the logistics provider handled a total of 80.6 million shipments weighing 41.0 million metric tons. Country organizations represent Dachser in 44 countries.





In Asia, Dachser employs more than 1,696 people in 48 locations in 12 Business Areas. Its Asia Pacific Regional Head Office is located in Hong Kong.





For more information about Dachser, please visit www.dachser.hk



