Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Shumate's career-high 33 sends Toledo past Miami (Ohio)

By  Associated Press
2021/01/27 10:51
Shumate's career-high 33 sends Toledo past Miami (Ohio)

OXFORD, Ohio (AP) — JT Shumate scored a career-high 33 points making all 11 of his shot attempts and Toledo beat Miami (Ohio) 90-81 on Tuesday night.

Shumate, whose perfect shooting night set a school record, buried five 3-pointers. Shumate's only blemish was at the foul line where he missed just one of seven attempts.

Ryan Rollins had 13 points and six assists for Toledo (14-4, 9-1 Mid-American Conference) which now has won 11 of its last 12. Mattia Acunzo scored 13 points and Setric Millner Jr. 11 for the Rockets.

Mekhi Lairy had 17 points for the RedHawks (7-5, 4-3). Dae Dae Grant scored 14 points and Dalonte Brown 12 with seven rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-01-27 11:52 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December
Taipei 7-Eleven customer buys tea for NT$25, wins NT$10 million
Taipei 7-Eleven customer buys tea for NT$25, wins NT$10 million
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
13,000 in Taiwan's Taoyuan to be quarantined amid hospital cluster
13,000 in Taiwan's Taoyuan to be quarantined amid hospital cluster
5,000 people to be isolated amid new hospital cluster cases in northern Taiwan
5,000 people to be isolated amid new hospital cluster cases in northern Taiwan
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
U-2 spy plane, PLA aircraft simultaneously spotted in Taiwan ADIZ
U-2 spy plane, PLA aircraft simultaneously spotted in Taiwan ADIZ
Foreign caregivers in Taiwan work 10.5 hours per day, earn less than NT$20,000 a month
Foreign caregivers in Taiwan work 10.5 hours per day, earn less than NT$20,000 a month
Hospital cluster cases visited PX Mart, Danan Market in northern Taiwan
Hospital cluster cases visited PX Mart, Danan Market in northern Taiwan
Schools shut down in Taiwan's Taoyuan amid hospital cluster outbreak
Schools shut down in Taiwan's Taoyuan amid hospital cluster outbreak