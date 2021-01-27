Alexa
North Carolina wins 3rd straight, cruises past Pitt 75-65

By  Associated Press
2021/01/27 10:21
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Armando Bacot scored a season-high 21 points and had 10 rebounds to lead North Carolina to a 75-65 victory over Pittsburgh on Tuesday night.

The Tar Heels (11-5, 6-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) have won three straight games and six of their last seven.

Bacot was 8 of 10 from the floor and was two points shy of his career best. He also had a season-high three blocks. Garrison Brooks scored 16 points and Kerwin Walton had 10 for the Tar Heels, who shot 32 of 61 (52.5%) overall.

Justin Champagnie scored 23 points and had 10 rebounds to lead Pitt (8-4, 4-3), who has lost consecutive games for the first time this season. Ithiel Horton added 12 points.

The Tar Heels took the lead for good five minutes in and built a 34-27 halftime lead. Consecutive dunks from Leaky Black and Bacot gave the Tar Heels their largest lead, 66-50 with about eight minutes left. The Panthers answered with a 13-2 run to pull to 68-63 with 3:50 remaining but didn’t get closer.

Pitt saw its two-game win streak against North Carolina end. Pitt has never beaten the Tar Hells in three straight games.

North Carolina plays at Clemson on Feb. 2. The Panthers host Notre Dame on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

