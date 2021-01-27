Alexa
Burton lifts Richmond over Saint Joseph's 79-56

By  Associated Press
2021/01/27 10:07
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Tyler Burton scored a career-high 25 points on 10-for-13 shooting and Richmond routed Saint Joseph’s 79-56 on Tuesday night.

Blake Francis had 18 points for Richmond (10-4, 4-2 Atlantic 10 Conference), which earned its fourth straight win on the road. Nathan Cayo scored 11 points with five assists and Matt Grace scored 10.

Richmond tallied a season-high 23 assists on 31-made shots. Saint Joseph’s scored a season-low 25 points in the second half.

Jordan Hall had 17 points for the Hawks (1-13, 0-8), who have now lost five consecutive games. Taylor Funk added 10 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-01-27 11:51 GMT+08:00

