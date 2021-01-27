Alexa
Taiwan’s Sticky Monster Lab show a roaring success

South Korean creative studio, founded in 2007, presents eight installations

  175
By Saloni Meghnani, Taiwan News
2021/01/27 13:25
South Korean Sticky Monster Lab Expo in Songshan Park (Cosmopolitan photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — South Korea's famed Sticky Monster Lab (SML) exhibition has finally launched at Songshan Creative and Cultural Park in Taipei, with eight outstanding installations in Warehouse No. 1 from Jan. 8 to April 4.

Sticky Monster Lab was founded in 2007 by designers Boo and Fla, who produce short and unique animations. By putting these simple characters together with strong messages about the darker sides of society, they have attracted international attention.

Pink Monster Foot (Cosmopolitan photo)

The SML exhibition features eight distinct installations that invite visitors to interact with the world of monsters. One of the first parts of the exhibition features a 3.5-meter foot that protrudes from the ceiling, and visitors can take off their shoes and lie under the monster's foot.

Sticky Monster Lab Expo Official Poster (Cosmopolitan photo)

Colorful glass houses (Cosmopolitan photo)

Another installation is called "House in a House" and features colorful glass houses that contain little monsters. Visitors can pose for pictures in the houses.

Empty chill sunset (Cosmopolitan photo)

They can also lose their head in the clouds in a radiant pink area called "Empty Chill Sunset," which symbolizes a sunset with a yellow sun-like monster in the center. SML takes visitors on a stress-relieving journey with each installation conveying a different message.

Sticky Monster Lab Pop-up store merchandise (Marie Claire photo)

A pop-up store selling exclusive, exhibition-limited SML Wonder merchandise and more than 100 kinds of products is free and open to the public. The uniquely designed products are bound to attract a lot of eager customers who want to take home a memento of their Sticky Monster Lab visit.

For more details on this exhibition and ticket purchases, click here.

Time: 08.01.2021 - 04.04.2021 - 10a.m.-6p.m.
Location: Songshan Creative and Cultural Park, Warehouse No. 1
Tickets: NT$280 (available at ibon, Family Mart, or at ticket booth in Cultural Park)

expo
Songshan Cultural & Creative Park
art
South Korea

Updated : 2021-01-27 14:57 GMT+08:00

