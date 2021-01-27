4 Chinese military planes enter Taiwan’s ADIZ

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Four Chinese military planes entered Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ) on Tuesday (Jan. 26), marking the 22nd intrusion this month.

A People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) Y-8 anti-submarine warfare plane, a Y-8 electronic warfare aircraft, and two Chengdu J-10 fighter jets crossed into the southwest corner of the ADIZ, according to the Ministry of National Defense (MND). In response, the Taiwanese military scrambled fighter jets, broadcast radio warnings, and deployed air defense missile systems to track the Chinese aircraft.

Last Saturday (Jan. 23), the U.S. Navy's Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group (TRCSG) entered the disputed South China Sea to promote “freedom of the seas.” China responded by sending 13 aircraft, including eight Xian H-6K bombers, four J-16 fighter jets, and one Shaanxi Y-8 anti-submarine warfare plane, into Taiwan’s identification zone.

The following day (Jan. 24), Beijing sent 15 planes, including two Y-8 anti-submarine warfare aircraft, two SU-30 fighters, four J-16 fighters, six J-10 fighters, and one Y-8 reconnaissance plane, to conduct sorties in the zone.

Since mid-September of last year, Beijing has been regularly sending planes into Taiwan’s ADIZ, with most instances occurring in the southwest corner and consisting of one to three aircraft, usually reconnaissance planes.





Chinese Y-8 ASW plane (MND photo)



Chinese Y-8 EW aircraft (MND photo)



Flight paths of Chinese planes on Jan. 26 (MND image)