Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan's foreign minister congratulates Secretary of State Blinken on confirmation

Antony Blinken committed to ensuring Taiwan has means to defend itself

  106
By Micah McCartney , Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/01/27 10:44
(Twitter, Antony Blinken photo)

(Twitter, Antony Blinken photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs congratulated Antony Blinken on becoming the 71st secretary of state of the United States Wednesday morning (Jan. 27, Taiwan time).

After being sworn in as the top U.S. diplomat, Blinken vowed to restore the U.S.' diplomatic standing and leverage the country's capabilities as a uniter to address the "challenges and opportunities of our time." In an apparent repudiation of former President Donald Trump's MAGA slogan, Bliken tweeted that the Biden administration would "advance our interests and values in the world as it is — not as it was."

The fourth and most senior of President Joe Biden's Cabinet picks to be confirmed by the Senate so far, Blinken brings years of foreign policy and national gravitas to the administration. The longtime Biden ally has held top positions in the National Security Council and has served as national security advisor and deputy secretary of state under Obama.

Taiwan's foreign minister congratulates Secretary of State Blinken on confirmation
(Twitter, Antony Blinken photo)

Soon after Blinken took his post, Taiwanese Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) offered congratulations to the veteran diplomat, tweeting "We look forward to working with @StateDept under our leadership in advancing our shared values & interests."

MOFA
Ministry of Foreign Affairs
Joseph Wu
Antony Blinken
secretary of state
Biden
Biden administration
Taiwan-U.S. relations

RELATED ARTICLES

Google stops donations to U.S. Congress members who voted against election results
Google stops donations to U.S. Congress members who voted against election results
2021/01/27 00:00
Under Biden, China faces renewed trade pressure
Under Biden, China faces renewed trade pressure
2021/01/26 22:30
US official lauds Taiwan’s public health prowess, vibrant food scene
US official lauds Taiwan’s public health prowess, vibrant food scene
2021/01/26 12:22
Janet Yellen wins Senate approval as treasury secretary
Janet Yellen wins Senate approval as treasury secretary
2021/01/26 10:28
Pro-Taiwan Radio Free Asia chief Stephen Yates sacked by Taiwanese broadcasting head
Pro-Taiwan Radio Free Asia chief Stephen Yates sacked by Taiwanese broadcasting head
2021/01/23 20:21

Updated : 2021-01-27 11:50 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December
Taipei 7-Eleven customer buys tea for NT$25, wins NT$10 million
Taipei 7-Eleven customer buys tea for NT$25, wins NT$10 million
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
13,000 in Taiwan's Taoyuan to be quarantined amid hospital cluster
13,000 in Taiwan's Taoyuan to be quarantined amid hospital cluster
5,000 people to be isolated amid new hospital cluster cases in northern Taiwan
5,000 people to be isolated amid new hospital cluster cases in northern Taiwan
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
U-2 spy plane, PLA aircraft simultaneously spotted in Taiwan ADIZ
U-2 spy plane, PLA aircraft simultaneously spotted in Taiwan ADIZ
Foreign caregivers in Taiwan work 10.5 hours per day, earn less than NT$20,000 a month
Foreign caregivers in Taiwan work 10.5 hours per day, earn less than NT$20,000 a month
Hospital cluster cases visited PX Mart, Danan Market in northern Taiwan
Hospital cluster cases visited PX Mart, Danan Market in northern Taiwan
Schools shut down in Taiwan's Taoyuan amid hospital cluster outbreak
Schools shut down in Taiwan's Taoyuan amid hospital cluster outbreak