Taiwan's foreign minister congratulates Secretary of State Blinken on confirmation

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs congratulated Antony Blinken on becoming the 71st secretary of state of the United States Wednesday morning (Jan. 27, Taiwan time).

After being sworn in as the top U.S. diplomat, Blinken vowed to restore the U.S.' diplomatic standing and leverage the country's capabilities as a uniter to address the "challenges and opportunities of our time." In an apparent repudiation of former President Donald Trump's MAGA slogan, Bliken tweeted that the Biden administration would "advance our interests and values in the world as it is — not as it was."

The fourth and most senior of President Joe Biden's Cabinet picks to be confirmed by the Senate so far, Blinken brings years of foreign policy and national gravitas to the administration. The longtime Biden ally has held top positions in the National Security Council and has served as national security advisor and deputy secretary of state under Obama.



Soon after Blinken took his post, Taiwanese Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) offered congratulations to the veteran diplomat, tweeting "We look forward to working with @StateDept under our leadership in advancing our shared values & interests."