Bulls C Carter to miss at least a month with quad injury

By  Associated Press
2021/01/27 08:29
CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Bulls center Wendell Carter Jr. is expected to miss at least another month because of a bruised right quadriceps after an MRI on Tuesday confirmed the original diagnosis, the team announced.

Carter, averaging 12.8 points and eight rebounds, sat out the past three games following a collision in practice. The team said he will be re-evaluated in four weeks.

It’s the third straight season he will miss significant time because an injury.

The No. 7 overall pick in 2018, he played in just 44 games as a rookie. Last year, he appeared in 43 of Chicago’s 65 games.

The Bulls are 7-10 in their first season under coach Billy Donovan. They are scheduled to host the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday.

Updated : 2021-01-27 10:17 GMT+08:00

