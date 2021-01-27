Alexa
Texas man arrested in Capitol riot, another stays in custody

By  Associated Press
2021/01/27 08:43
DALLAS (AP) — A Texas man accused of taking part in the attack on the U.S. Capitol earlier this month while wearing a shirt with a message that stood for “murder the media” was arrested Tuesday, the FBI said.

Nicholas DeCarlo, 30, was charged with obstructing an official proceeding, entering a restricted building and parading or demonstrating on Capitol grounds, according to a criminal complaint.

Investigators say DeCarlo, of Burleson, Texas, was seen in photos smoking a cigarette inside the Capitol on Jan. 6. He also claimed to work for MT Media News, which stands for Murder the Media News.

In some photos, DeCarlo was seen with Nicholas Ochs, one of the founders of Hawaii's chapter of the Proud Boys, neofascist group. The pair was also seen in a photo standing in front of a door inside the Capitol that had the words “MURDER THE MEDIA,” which appear to have been carved into the wood. DeCarlo was wearing a shirt and hat that said “MT Media” with his thumbs up, according to the FBI.

Ochs was also arrested and accused of unlawful entry into restricted buildings or grounds.

Another Texas man, Garret Miller from Richardson, who stormed the Capitol was ordered by U.S. Magistrate Judge Rebecca Rutherford on Monday to remain in federal custody without bond until his trial.

Miller, 34, was arrested last week after participating in the riot, posting violent threats on social media, including calling for the assassination of Democratic U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, the FBI said.

Clint Broden, Miller’s attorney, said Miller had no interest in politics but became radicalized by Donald Trump and his claims on a stolen election.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Joseph Magliolo said Miller's racist threats on social media about hanging a Black Capitol police officer with a rope were concerning.

“He is exceedingly dangerous. Please, please detain this man,” Magliolo told the judge.

The FBI said Miller became “fixated” on the death of Ashli Babbitt, a rioter who was shot and killed by police inside the building during the Jan. 6 attack, and wanted revenge.

“You were hunting a Capitol Police officer,” Rutherford said. “I don’t see any remorse."

Updated : 2021-01-27 10:17 GMT+08:00

