Running back Keaontay Ingram transferring to USC from Texas

By  Associated Press
2021/01/27 07:48
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Running back Keaontay Ingram is transferring from Texas to Southern California.

USC confirmed the latest addition to its backfield Tuesday.

Ingram rushed for 1,811 yards over the past three seasons with the Longhorns, making 18 starts. After starting all 13 games and racking up 853 yards and seven touchdowns in 2019, he rushed for 250 yards in six games last season while struggling with an ankle injury.

Ingram is leaving Austin after freshman Bijan Robinson emerged as Texas' starting tailback late in the season and coach Tom Herman was replaced by Steve Sarkisian in the offseason.

The Texas native joins a talented but crowded backfield with the Trojans, who won the Pac-12 South with an unbeaten regular season despite ranking last in the conference with 97.3 yards rushing per game.

Vavae Malepeai and Stephen Carr apparently are returning to USC for another season, although neither running back has confirmed his plans. Speedster Kenan Christon also is still with the Trojans, while touted recruit Brandon Campbell arrives next season as well.

Running back Markese Stepp announced his plan to transfer from USC to Nebraska earlier this month.

Ingram is transferring to USC in the same offseason as experienced Colorado receiver KD Nixon, who made the move last week. Nixon will join Drake London and Bru McCoy in a receiving group that is losing Amon-Ra St. Brown and Tyler Vaughns to the NFL.

USC also confirmed the hiring of offensive line coach Clay McGuire on Monday. The 38-year-old assistant spent the last two seasons at North Texas after six seasons at Washington State, during which time he worked alongside current USC offensive coordinator Graham Harrell in the Air Raid offense.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2021-01-27 08:50 GMT+08:00

