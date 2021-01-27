Alexa
How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/01/27 05:58
Stocks ended lower on Wall Street Tuesday after spending most of the day in the red as investors weighed solid corporate earnings results against growing concerns about the pandemic.

The S&P 500 lost 0.1%, pulled down by losses in banks and industrial companies. Gains for some Big Tech companies like Amazon and Facebook helped keep the losses in check. Small-company stocks fell more than other parts of the market.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 fell 5.74 points, or 0.1%, to 3,849.62.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 22.96 points, or 0.1%, to 30,937.04.

The Nasdaq fell 9.93 points, or 0.1%, to 13,626.06.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 13.42 points, or 0.6%, to 2,149.86.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 8.15 points, or 0.2%.

The Dow is down 59.94 points, or 0.2%.

The Nasdaq is up 83 points, or 0.6%.

The Russell 2000 is down 18.90 points, or 0.9%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 93.55 points, or 2.5%.

The Dow is up 330.56 points, or 1.1%.

The Nasdaq is up 737.78 points, or 5.7%.

The Russell 2000 is up 175 points, or 8.9%.

