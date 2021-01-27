Alexa
By  Associated Press
2021/01/27 05:25
General Electric, Raytheon rise; Crane, Rockwell fall

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Tuesday:

Johnson & Johnson, up $4.50 to $170.48.

The health care products maker beat Wall Street's fourth-quarter profit and revenue forecasts.

Raytheon Technologies Corp., up 92 cents to $67.20.

The defense contractor reported solid fourth-quarter financial results and gave an encouraging profit forecast for 2021.

Rockwell Automation Inc., down $16.40 to $244.45.

The industrial equipment and software maker reported disappointing first-quarter revenue.

General Electric Co., up 30 cents to $11.29.

The industrial conglomerate's fourth-quarter financial results showed a surge of cash flow.

Apollo Global Management Inc., up $3.30 to $49.18.

The investment firm named Marc Rowan to replace CEO Leon Black, who will retire by July 31.

IAC/InterActiveCorp, up $8.84 to $211.61.

The media and internet company’s Vimeo video software unit raised $300 million in equity.

Crane Co., down $1.27 to $77.32.

The maker of engineered industrial products reported weak fourth-quarter earnings.

Autoliv Inc., up $2.71 to $91.31.

The maker of automotive safety systems reported encouraging fourth-quarter financial results.

Updated : 2021-01-27 08:47 GMT+08:00

