Sevilla signs attacking midfielder Gómez from Atalanta

By  Associated Press
2021/01/27 05:49
Atalanta's Papu Gomez, right, celebrates with teammates following the Champions League group D soccer match between Liverpool and Atalanta at Anfield ...
Atalanta's Papu Gomez controls the ball ahead of Liverpool's James Milner, right, during the Champions League group D soccer match between Liverpool a...
Ajax's Noussair Mazraoui, left, duels for the ball with Atalanta's Papu Gomez, centre, during the group D Champions League soccer match between Ajax a...

Atalanta's Papu Gomez, right, celebrates with teammates following the Champions League group D soccer match between Liverpool and Atalanta at Anfield ...

Atalanta's Papu Gomez controls the ball ahead of Liverpool's James Milner, right, during the Champions League group D soccer match between Liverpool a...

Ajax's Noussair Mazraoui, left, duels for the ball with Atalanta's Papu Gomez, centre, during the group D Champions League soccer match between Ajax a...

MADRID (AP) — Sevilla signed Argentine attacking midfielder Alejandro “Papu” Gómez from Atalanta on Tuesday.

Sevilla said the former Atalanta captain agreed a contract to June 2024.

The 32-year-old Gómez had been at odds with coach Gian Piero Gasperini at the Italian club where he spent six seasons and had a key part in recent success.

Gómez played more than 250 games with Atalanta, scoring 59 goals and picking up 71 assists. He broke the Serie A assist record last season, with 16.

He previously played for Catania in Italy.

Sevilla is fourth in the Spanish league. It hosts Valencia on Thursday in the round of 16 of the Copa del Rey.

Updated : 2021-01-27 08:47 GMT+08:00

