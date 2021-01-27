Alexa
More misery for Bruce as Newcastle loses 2-1 to Leeds

By  Associated Press
2021/01/27 05:16
NEWCASTLE, England (AP) — Jack Harrison consigned under-pressure Newcastle manager Steve Bruce to fresh misery by scoring the winning goal as Leeds ended its three-game losing streak in all competitions with a 2-1 victory in the Premier League on Tuesday.

The midfielder clinched three points with a swerving 61st-minute strike with the outside of his left foot, four minutes after Miguel Almiron canceled out Raphinha’s first-half opener for Leeds.

It left the beleaguered Bruce without a win in 11 games in all competitions, with Newcastle having taken only two points from the last 27 in the league.

His Leeds counterpart, Marcelo Bielsa, will have been delighted with another impressive attacking display, and equally pleased with the way his players dug in against Newcastle's determined fightback which ultimately came up short.

Newcastle has dropped to 16th place, though is still seven points above the relegation zone.

“This league is demanding and cruel at times," Bruce said. "I don’t know if I’ve been on a worse run in 20 years but tonight, I’ve seen a little bit of something and we will start again tomorrow.”

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-01-27 08:46 GMT+08:00

