Benchmark U.S. crude oil for March delivery fell 16 cents to $52.61 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude oil for March delivery rose 3 cents to $55.91 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for February delivery rose 2 cents to $1.58 a gallon. February heating oil was flat at $1.60 a gallon. February natural gas rose 5 cents to $2.66 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for February delivery fell $4.30 to $1,850.90 an ounce. Silver for March delivery rose 5 cents to $25.54 an ounce and March copper fell 1 cent to $3.62 a pound.

The dollar fell to 103.65 Japanese yen from 103.80 yen. The euro rose to $1.2167 from $1.2139.