Battle scores 22 to lift Temple past Tulsa 76-67

By  Associated Press
2021/01/27 04:34
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Khalif Battle had a career-high 22 points plus 11 rebounds as Temple defeated Tulsa 76-67 on Tuesday.

De’Vondre Perry added 17 points for Temple (4-4, 3-4 American Athletic Conference). Damian Dunn and Jake Forrester had 10 points apiece.

Rey Idowu scored a career-high 20 points for the Golden Hurricane (8-6, 5-4). Elijah Joiner added 15 points and Brandon Rachal had 12.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-01-27 07:21 GMT+08:00

