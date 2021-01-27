Alexa
Big East Commissioner Val Ackerman signs 3-year extension

By  Associated Press
2021/01/27 03:59
NEW YORK (AP) — Big East Commissioner Val Ackerman has signed a three-year contract extension, the league announced Tuesday.

Ackerman was appointed the conference’s fifth commissioner in June 2013. The extension runs through June 2024.

“It’s been a tremendous honor to lead the Big East over the past seven-plus years, and I’m very proud of the work done by our institutions during that time to sustain the conference’s leadership position on the national college sports landscape," Ackerman said in a statement.

In her nearly eight years at the helm of the Big East, Ackerman has presided over the conference's resurgence following its reconfiguration in 2013.

Most recently, she spearheaded the return to the conference of UConn, a Big East charter member, bringing the number of schools in the conference to 11. She also led the negotiations that extended the Big East's longstanding licensing agreement with New York's Madison Square Garden through 2028.

Ackerman also serves on the boards of directors for Women Leaders in College Sports and the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame.

