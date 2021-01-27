Alexa
Polish man at center of life-support dispute dies in Britain

By  Associated Press
2021/01/27 02:56
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — A Polish man who has been at the center of an international life-support dispute has died at a British hospital, officials said.

The middle-aged man, identified only as R.S., was repeatedly put on and off life support treatment during weeks of wrangling at British and European courts over whether continuing the treatment was in his best interests.

Polish Deputy Foreign Minister Piotr Wawrzyk told reporters Tuesday evening that the man died. He said Poland’s authorities have been taking every effort to save his life.

Poland’s government took steps last week to bring him to the country for specialized treatment.

The man, a British resident for years, was hospitalized in a coma in Plymouth, England, on Nov. 6 after suffering cardiac arrest. Doctors said his brain had been severely and permanently damaged.

The man’s wife and children said he should be allowed to die, but his mother, sisters and niece argued that the man’s Roman Catholic faith meant he wouldn’t have wanted his life terminated.

Polish news agency PAP said Tuesday it has been informed by family members that the man died after his condition deteriorated Monday night.

