Nebraska backup QB Luke McCaffrey enters transfer portal

By  Associated Press
2021/01/27 03:17
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska backup quarterback Luke McCaffrey has entered the transfer portal after starting two games and appearing in five others last season, the school's athletic department confirmed Tuesday.

The brother of NFL star Christian McCaffrey nearly beat out Adrian Martinez for the Cornhuskers' starting job last fall, and coach Scott Frost in November called the redshirt freshman "the future” at quarterback.

McCaffrey replaced an ineffective Martinez as the starter for the third game, a win over Penn State, but committed four turnovers in a loss to Illinois the next week. Martinez returned as starter for the final four games as the Huskers finished 3-5.

McCaffrey completed 48 of 76 passes for 466 yards and one touchdown and rushed 65 times for 364 yards and three TDs. He was on the sideline in street clothes for the final game at Rutgers.

“After struggling with this decision for weeks, I have decided to enter the transfer portal and explore my options,” McCaffrey tweeted. “I am thankful for the support Nebraska fans have shown me. I have so much love for my coaches and teammates from my time here. I am excited for the future.”

Two of his teammates also entered the portal this week — backup offensive lineman Will Farniok and receiver Kade Warner, son of Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner.

The Huskers' top playmaker, receiver Wan'Dale Robinson, entered the portal after the season and announced his transfer to Kentucky the same week.

The departure of McCaffrey leaves Nebraska with three scholarship quarterbacks, Martinez and freshmen Logan Smothers and Heinrich Haarberg.

Updated : 2021-01-27 05:49 GMT+08:00

