By the numbers: Federal lobbying by NCAA, Power Five in 2020

By BEN NUCKOLS , AP Sports Writer, Associated Press
2021/01/27 02:36
The Power Five conferences and the NCAA spent 2020 lobbying Congress toward legislation that would create a uniform standard for athletes earning money from their, name, image and likeness (NIL) while largely maintaining the status quo of amateurism in college sports.

The Power Five spent a total of $1,730,000, with each league hiring its own dedicated firm and the five leagues giving $40,000 apiece to two firms — one Republican and one Democratic. The NCAA had a lobbying budget of $480,000, bringing the total spent by the leagues and the NCAA to $2,210,000. A breakdown:

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

— $370,000 to DLA Piper.

— $40,000 to Marshall & Popp.

— $40,000 to Subject Matter.

— Total: $450,000.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

— $100,000 to The Glover Park Group.

— $40,000 to Marshall & Popp.

— $40,000 to Subject Matter.

— Total: $180,000.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

— $130,000 to Kit Bond Strategies.

— $40,000 to Marshall & Popp.

— $40,000 to Subject Matter.

— Total: $210,000.

PAC-12 CONFERENCE

— $240,000 to Cassidy & Associates.

— $40,000 to Marshall & Popp.

— $40,000 to Subject Matter.

— Total: $320,000.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

— $490,000 to Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld.

— $40,000 to Marshall & Popp.

— $40,000 to Subject Matter.

— Total: $570,000.

NCAA

— $480,000 total lobbying budget, with half that total going to Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck and the rest to the NCAA's in-house lobbyists.

Follow Ben Nuckols at https://twitter.com/APBenNuckols

