Sporting KC hires Feilhaber as part of technical staff

By  Associated Press
2021/01/27 01:22
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Sporting Kansas City has hired longtime midfielder and former U.S. national team standout Benny Feilhaber as part of the Major League Soccer club's technical staff for the upcoming season.

The club also announced Tuesday the hiring of trainers Randi Lininger and Eric Schwartz.

Feilhaber retired last March after 15 seasons spent in MLS, the Bundesliga in Germany, the Danish Superliga and the English Premier League. He was part of Sporting KC clubs that won the 2013 MLS Cup and the 2015 and '17 U.S. Open Cups and part of the national team that won the 2007 Gold Cup and participated in the 2010 World Cup.

The 36-year-old Feilhaber scored 56 goals in more than 400 professional matches. That includes stints with Hamburg in Germany, Derby County in England, Aarhus in Demark and MLS clubs New England Revolution, Los Angeles FC and the Colorado Rapids.

Updated : 2021-01-27 04:18 GMT+08:00

