Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Former Tennessee DB Lawrence commits to Oklahoma

By  Associated Press
2021/01/27 01:21
Former Tennessee DB Lawrence commits to Oklahoma

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Former Tennessee defensive back Keshawn Lawrence has announced he will transfer to Oklahoma.

Lawrence made the announcement on Twitter.

Lawrence played in all 10 games as a reserve defensive back and special teams contributor as a true freshman last season. The 247Sports composite ranked him the No. 6 safety nationally in the 2020 class and No. 1 player in Tennessee.

He’s the second former Tennessee player to recently commit to playing for the Sooners. Offensive lineman Wanya Morris announced his commitment to the Sooners earlier in the month. The former five-star recruit started 19 games in two years with the Volunteers.

Earlier this month, Tennessee fired coach Jeremy Pruitt and nine others after an internal investigation found what the university chancellor called “serious violations of NCAA rules.”

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25.

Updated : 2021-01-27 04:18 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December
Taipei 7-Eleven customer buys tea for NT$25, wins NT$10 million
Taipei 7-Eleven customer buys tea for NT$25, wins NT$10 million
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
5,000 people to be isolated amid new hospital cluster cases in northern Taiwan
5,000 people to be isolated amid new hospital cluster cases in northern Taiwan
13,000 in Taiwan's Taoyuan to be quarantined amid hospital cluster
13,000 in Taiwan's Taoyuan to be quarantined amid hospital cluster
U-2 spy plane, PLA aircraft simultaneously spotted in Taiwan ADIZ
U-2 spy plane, PLA aircraft simultaneously spotted in Taiwan ADIZ
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Foreign caregivers in Taiwan work 10.5 hours per day, earn less than NT$20,000 a month
Foreign caregivers in Taiwan work 10.5 hours per day, earn less than NT$20,000 a month
Hospital cluster cases visited PX Mart, Danan Market in northern Taiwan
Hospital cluster cases visited PX Mart, Danan Market in northern Taiwan
Schools shut down in Taiwan's Taoyuan amid hospital cluster outbreak
Schools shut down in Taiwan's Taoyuan amid hospital cluster outbreak