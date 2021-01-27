Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

German science center fires director, citing trust concerns

By  Associated Press
2021/01/27 00:53
German science center fires director, citing trust concerns

BERLIN (AP) — The head of Germany's national earth sciences research center has been dismissed from his post amid allegations of corruption.

The German Research Center for Geosciences, or GFZ, said Tuesday it had terminated the contract of scientific executive director and board chairman Reinhard Huettl “with immediate effect.”

The GFZ runs an international seismic monitoring network known as GEOFON that provides near-real time information on earthquakes around the world.

Huettl, who had been in the post since 2007, was suspended in October following allegations of what the GFZ called “compliance violations with respect to handling of financial resources.”

“After consideration of the evidence which has come to light to date, the board of trustees of the GFZ no longer sees any basis for a trustworthy cooperation,” the research center said in a statement.

The organization, based in Potsdam just outside of Berlin, did not elaborate on Huettl's alleged wrongdoing but said state prosecutors were investigating. The prosecutors' office in Neuruppin didn't immediately respond to a request for further information.

Huettl, who is also a member of German automaker BMW's supervisory board, couldn't immediately be reached for comment.

Updated : 2021-01-27 02:45 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December
Taipei 7-Eleven customer buys tea for NT$25, wins NT$10 million
Taipei 7-Eleven customer buys tea for NT$25, wins NT$10 million
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
5,000 people to be isolated amid new hospital cluster cases in northern Taiwan
5,000 people to be isolated amid new hospital cluster cases in northern Taiwan
13,000 in Taiwan's Taoyuan to be quarantined amid hospital cluster
13,000 in Taiwan's Taoyuan to be quarantined amid hospital cluster
U-2 spy plane, PLA aircraft simultaneously spotted in Taiwan ADIZ
U-2 spy plane, PLA aircraft simultaneously spotted in Taiwan ADIZ
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Foreign caregivers in Taiwan work 10.5 hours per day, earn less than NT$20,000 a month
Foreign caregivers in Taiwan work 10.5 hours per day, earn less than NT$20,000 a month
Hospital cluster cases visited PX Mart, Danan Market in northern Taiwan
Hospital cluster cases visited PX Mart, Danan Market in northern Taiwan
Schools shut down in Taiwan's Taoyuan amid hospital cluster outbreak
Schools shut down in Taiwan's Taoyuan amid hospital cluster outbreak