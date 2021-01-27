Alexa
Hoosiers name Georgia's Warren new defensive coordinator

By  Associated Press
2021/01/27 01:12
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Georgia defensive backs coach Charlton Warren has been hired as the new defensive coordinator and linebackers coach at Indiana.

Warren replaces Kane Wommack, who took the South Alabama head coaching job after two seasons in charge of Indiana's defense. Warren inherits a unit emerging as one of the top defenses in the country.

“I look forward to him capturing the hearts and minds of our defensive players and coaches as he continues to build our defense," coach Tom Allen said Tuesday.

The 44-year-old Warren spent the previous two seasons coaching Georgia's defensive backs. Prior to joining the Bulldogs staff, he spent 2018 at Florida's cornerbacks coach and 2017 as Tennessee's defensive backs coach and special teams coordinator.

Warren also has worked at North Carolina, Nebraska and Air Force, his alma mater, during a 16-year coaching career and he participated in the NFL minority internship program with Houston. At training camp in 2007, Warren worked with the Texans defensive ends and the special teams units.

“I am humbled Coach Allen has given me the opportunity to lead this awesome group of young men," Warren said. “I cannot wait to help this team achieve greatness on and off the field.”

The former defensive back earned three letters at Air Force and was part of back-to-back 10-win seasons in 1997 and 1998. Following graduation, he was at Eglin Air Force Base in Florida as an air-to-ground weapons program manager for the Air Armament Center.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2021-01-27 02:45 GMT+08:00

