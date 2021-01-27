Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Black woman quits Vermont town board; cites bigotry, safety

By  Associated Press
2021/01/27 00:17
Black woman quits Vermont town board; cites bigotry, safety

WHITE RIVER JUNCTION, Vt. (AP) — A Black member of a Vermont town's selectboard has resigned, citing safety concerns and “blatant bigotry” she's experienced in the community.

Alicia Barrow sent a resignation letter to the Hartford selectboard on Friday evening.

“Though I no longer feel safe nor welcome in a place I have called home for 15 years, I still care very much for the community and its right to exercise the democratic process,” Barrow wrote in the letter she shared with the Valley News.

Her resignation comes after Tabitha Moore, the leader of a Vermont NAACP branch, stepped down, saying in September that she and young relatives had experienced months of harassment.

In 2018, Democratic State Rep. Kiah Morris, who was the only Black woman in the Legislature, resigned after receiving what she said were online and other racial threats. After an investigation by state police, the state attorney general said Morris was a victim of racial harassment but that there was insufficient evidence to charge anyone.

Barrow told the Valley News that since she was elected to the three-year term last year, she's been a victim of racial slurs and death threats over the phone, in person and by email. A man called her a racial slur and told her to “go back to Africa," and in another instance, a man emailed her threatening to “curb stomp” her, she said. She reported the latter instance to police but no charges were filed, she told the newspaper.

“My life has been threatened and my children have been adversely affected by it,” said Barrow, who was one of three selectboard members who are Black.

She believes the backlash is partly due to her being a Black woman in a position of power and outspoken advocate for racial justice.

In an emergency meeting on Monday, the board agreed to allow voters to choose Barrow’s replacement at Town Meeting in March.

Selectboard Chair Dan Fraser said in an email that he was sorry to see Barrow go, calling her a “strong and needed voice for a segment of Hartford.”

“Alicia had mentioned that she had, was and continues to unfortunately, experience racial slurs, prior, while and after on the board. She had shared this with us, but didn’t specifically ask us to help her address them, stating she would handle things,” Fraser said.

Updated : 2021-01-27 01:16 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December
Taipei 7-Eleven customer buys tea for NT$25, wins NT$10 million
Taipei 7-Eleven customer buys tea for NT$25, wins NT$10 million
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
5,000 people to be isolated amid new hospital cluster cases in northern Taiwan
5,000 people to be isolated amid new hospital cluster cases in northern Taiwan
13,000 in Taiwan's Taoyuan to be quarantined amid hospital cluster
13,000 in Taiwan's Taoyuan to be quarantined amid hospital cluster
U-2 spy plane, PLA aircraft simultaneously spotted in Taiwan ADIZ
U-2 spy plane, PLA aircraft simultaneously spotted in Taiwan ADIZ
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Foreign caregivers in Taiwan work 10.5 hours per day, earn less than NT$20,000 a month
Foreign caregivers in Taiwan work 10.5 hours per day, earn less than NT$20,000 a month
Hospital cluster cases visited PX Mart, Danan Market in northern Taiwan
Hospital cluster cases visited PX Mart, Danan Market in northern Taiwan
Schools shut down in Taiwan's Taoyuan amid hospital cluster outbreak
Schools shut down in Taiwan's Taoyuan amid hospital cluster outbreak