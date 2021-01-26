Alexa
NHL Expanded Scoring Leaders

By  Associated Press
2021/01/26 23:09
Through Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021

Player Team GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S Pct
Anze Kopitar Los Angeles 6 1 9 10 1 2 0 0 1 15 6.7
Connor McDavid Edmonton 7 4 6 10 2 6 1 0 1 33 12.1
Mitchell Marner Toronto 7 4 6 10 0 6 0 0 1 13 30.8
Bo Horvat Vancouver 8 5 5 10 -2 2 3 0 0 20 25.0
Mark Scheifele Winnipeg 6 3 6 9 -1 0 0 0 1 20 15.0
Leon Draisaitl Edmonton 7 3 6 9 5 0 1 1 2 21 14.3
Kyle Connor Winnipeg 6 4 5 9 2 2 2 0 0 14 28.6
Mark Stone Vegas 6 2 6 8 6 2 0 0 2 12 16.7
Nathan MacKinnon Colorado 6 2 6 8 2 0 2 0 0 24 8.3
Blake Wheeler Winnipeg 6 3 5 8 -3 8 1 0 0 18 16.7
Kevin Hayes Philadelphia 6 3 5 8 2 0 0 0 0 14 21.4
Tyler Toffoli Montreal 6 5 3 8 6 2 1 1 0 20 25.0
Jeff Petry Montreal 6 2 5 7 9 0 1 0 0 15 13.3
William Nylander Toronto 7 2 5 7 -2 2 1 0 0 12 16.7
Joe Pavelski Dallas 2 3 4 7 2 0 3 0 2 6 50.0
Brad Marchand Boston 5 3 4 7 1 2 2 0 0 14 21.4
Patrick Kane Chicago 6 3 4 7 0 2 1 0 0 22 13.6
Tomas Hertl San Jose 6 3 4 7 -6 2 2 0 0 10 30.0
John Tavares Toronto 7 4 3 7 1 2 4 0 1 24 16.7
Nicklas Backstrom Washington 6 4 3 7 0 0 2 0 0 17 23.5

Updated : 2021-01-27 01:15 GMT+08:00

