Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Goaltenders Goals Against Record

By  Associated Press
2021/01/26 23:06
Goaltenders Goals Against Record

THROUGH JANUARY 25

Goaltenders Goals Against Record

Name Team GPI MINS GA AVG
Semyon Varlamov N.Y. Islanders 3 179 1 .34
Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas 3 179 3 1.01
Anton Khudobin Dallas 2 119 2 1.01
Brian Elliott Philadelphia 2 91 2 1.32
Jaroslav Halak Boston 2 124 3 1.45
Petr Mrazek Carolina 2 117 3 1.54
Mackenzie Blackwood New Jersey 3 189 6 1.90
Scott Wedgewood New Jersey 2 120 4 2.00
Chris Driedger Florida 1 60 2 2.00
Philipp Grubauer Colorado 5 299 10 2.01
John Gibson Anaheim 5 298 10 2.01
Jake Allen Montreal 2 119 4 2.02
James Reimer Carolina 1 59 2 2.03
Tuukka Rask Boston 3 188 7 2.23
Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 4 241 9 2.24
Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 4 239 9 2.26
Jacob Markstrom Calgary 4 238 9 2.27
Kaapo Kahkonen Minnesota 3 158 6 2.28
Cam Talbot Minnesota 4 205 8 2.34
Joonas Korpisalo Columbus 3 179 7 2.35

___

Goaltenders Win Record

Name Team GPI MINS W L OT
Mikko Koskinen Edmonton 7 414 3 4 0
Frederik Andersen Toronto 5 299 3 2 0
Philipp Grubauer Colorado 5 299 3 2 0
Jordan Binnington St. Louis 5 284 3 1 1
Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 4 241 3 1 0
Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 4 239 3 1 0
Martin Jones San Jose 4 234 3 1 0
Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas 3 179 3 0 0
Semyon Varlamov N.Y. Islanders 3 179 3 0 0

___

Goaltenders Saves Record

Name Team GPI MINS GA SA SPCTG W L OT
Semyon Varlamov N.Y. Islanders 3 179 1 81 .988 3 0 0
Brian Elliott Philadelphia 2 91 2 53 .964 1 0 0
Anton Khudobin Dallas 2 119 2 49 .961 2 0 0
Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas 3 179 3 58 .951 3 0 0
Mackenzie Blackwood New Jersey 3 189 6 109 .948 2 0 1
James Reimer Carolina 1 59 2 31 .939 1 0 0
John Gibson Anaheim 5 298 10 150 .938 2 1 2
Jaroslav Halak Boston 2 124 3 45 .938 1 0 1
Scott Wedgewood New Jersey 2 120 4 59 .937 1 1 0
Joonas Korpisalo Columbus 3 179 7 101 .935 1 1 1
Chris Driedger Florida 1 60 2 28 .933 1 0 0
Jacob Markstrom Calgary 4 238 9 116 .928 2 1 1
Cam Talbot Minnesota 4 205 8 98 .925 2 1 0
Philipp Grubauer Colorado 5 299 10 120 .923 3 2 0
Kaapo Kahkonen Minnesota 3 158 6 70 .921 2 1 0
Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 4 239 9 104 .920 3 1 0
Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 4 241 9 103 .920 3 1 0
Thomas Greiss Detroit 3 175 8 90 .918 0 3 0
Jordan Binnington St. Louis 5 284 12 126 .913 3 1 1
Vitek Vanecek Washington 4 251 12 124 .912 2 0 2
Petr Mrazek Carolina 2 117 3 31 .912 1 1 0
Antti Raanta Arizona 1 59 3 31 .912 1 0 0

___

Goaltenders Shutout Record

Name Team GPI MINS SO W L OT
Semyon Varlamov N.Y. Islanders 3 179 2 3 0 0
Philipp Grubauer Colorado 5 299 1 3 2 0
John Gibson Anaheim 5 298 1 2 1 2
Jacob Markstrom Calgary 4 238 1 2 1 1
Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas 3 179 1 3 0 0
Scott Wedgewood New Jersey 2 120 1 1 1 0
Anton Khudobin Dallas 2 119 1 2 0 0
Petr Mrazek Carolina 2 117 1 1 1 0
Alexandar Georgiev N.Y. Rangers 2 100 1 1 1 0
Brian Elliott Philadelphia 2 91 1 1 0 0

Updated : 2021-01-27 01:14 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December
Taipei 7-Eleven customer buys tea for NT$25, wins NT$10 million
Taipei 7-Eleven customer buys tea for NT$25, wins NT$10 million
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
5,000 people to be isolated amid new hospital cluster cases in northern Taiwan
5,000 people to be isolated amid new hospital cluster cases in northern Taiwan
13,000 in Taiwan's Taoyuan to be quarantined amid hospital cluster
13,000 in Taiwan's Taoyuan to be quarantined amid hospital cluster
U-2 spy plane, PLA aircraft simultaneously spotted in Taiwan ADIZ
U-2 spy plane, PLA aircraft simultaneously spotted in Taiwan ADIZ
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Foreign caregivers in Taiwan work 10.5 hours per day, earn less than NT$20,000 a month
Foreign caregivers in Taiwan work 10.5 hours per day, earn less than NT$20,000 a month
Hospital cluster cases visited PX Mart, Danan Market in northern Taiwan
Hospital cluster cases visited PX Mart, Danan Market in northern Taiwan
Schools shut down in Taiwan's Taoyuan amid hospital cluster outbreak
Schools shut down in Taiwan's Taoyuan amid hospital cluster outbreak