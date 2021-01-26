ECHL Glance

All Times EST

ECHL South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA South Carolina 11 7 1 3 0 17 36 28 Florida 13 8 5 0 0 16 54 36 Orlando 11 7 4 0 0 14 36 38 Greenville 12 4 3 3 2 13 37 45 Jacksonville 12 4 6 1 1 10 28 39

ECHL

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Indy 9 8 1 0 0 16 34 27 Wheeling 10 2 5 3 0 7 28 38

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Allen 13 10 3 0 0 20 48 29 Wichita 10 7 2 1 0 15 35 23 Tulsa 16 6 8 1 1 14 32 47 Utah 13 6 3 3 1 16 41 41 Kansas City 13 4 7 1 1 10 34 44 Rapid City 15 5 10 0 0 10 41 52

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday's Games

Orlando at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Kansas City at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Friday's Games

Orlando at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

South Carolina at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Kansas City at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Rapid City at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Allen at Utah, 9:10 p.m.