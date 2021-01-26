Alexa
NHL Glance

By  Associated Press
2021/01/26 23:00
All Times EST

NHL East Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Washington 6 3 0 3 9 22 21
Pittsburgh 6 4 2 0 8 21 23
New Jersey 5 3 1 1 7 11 11
Boston 5 3 1 1 7 15 10
Philadelphia 6 3 2 1 7 20 22
N.Y. Islanders 5 3 2 0 6 9 8
Buffalo 6 2 3 1 5 18 19
N.Y. Rangers 5 1 3 1 3 13 15
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Tampa Bay 4 3 1 0 6 15 10
Columbus 6 2 2 2 6 15 18
Chicago 6 2 3 1 5 19 23
Dallas 2 2 0 0 4 10 2
Florida 2 2 0 0 4 10 6
Carolina 3 2 1 0 4 9 6
Nashville 5 2 3 0 4 12 17
Detroit 6 2 4 0 4 12 20
West Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vegas 6 5 1 0 10 19 12
Minnesota 6 4 2 0 8 18 15
St. Louis 6 3 2 1 7 17 23
Colorado 6 3 3 0 6 18 15
Los Angeles 6 2 2 2 6 20 20
Anaheim 6 2 2 2 6 11 14
San Jose 6 3 3 0 6 19 21
Arizona 6 2 3 1 5 17 19
North Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Montreal 6 4 0 2 10 29 18
Toronto 7 5 2 0 10 22 19
Winnipeg 6 4 2 0 8 22 17
Edmonton 7 3 4 0 6 19 23
Vancouver 8 3 5 0 6 27 34
Calgary 4 2 1 1 5 13 9
Ottawa 6 1 4 1 3 15 27

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season's temporary realignment.

Monday's Games

Vancouver 7, Ottawa 1

Tuesday's Games

Florida at Columbus, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Washington, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Boston, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Edmonton at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Detroit at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Anaheim at Arizona, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Colorado, 9 p.m.

St. Louis at Vegas, 9 p.m.

Toronto at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Chicago at Nashville, 7:30 p.m.

Ottawa at Vancouver, 8 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Calgary at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Florida at Columbus, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Washington, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Boston, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Detroit at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Anaheim at Arizona, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Colorado, 9 p.m.

St. Louis at Vegas, 9 p.m.

Ottawa at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Toronto at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Columbus at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Updated : 2021-01-27 01:14 GMT+08:00

