All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Washington
|6
|3
|0
|3
|9
|22
|21
|1-0-1
|2-0-2
|3-0-3
|Pittsburgh
|6
|4
|2
|0
|8
|21
|23
|4-0-0
|0-2-0
|4-2-0
|New Jersey
|5
|3
|1
|1
|7
|11
|11
|2-0-1
|1-1-0
|3-1-1
|Boston
|5
|3
|1
|1
|7
|15
|10
|2-0-0
|1-1-1
|3-1-1
|Philadelphia
|6
|3
|2
|1
|7
|20
|22
|3-1-0
|0-1-1
|3-2-1
|N.Y. Islanders
|5
|3
|2
|0
|6
|9
|8
|2-0-0
|1-2-0
|3-2-0
|Buffalo
|6
|2
|3
|1
|5
|18
|19
|0-2-0
|2-1-1
|2-3-1
|N.Y. Rangers
|5
|1
|3
|1
|3
|13
|15
|1-2-0
|0-1-1
|1-3-1
|Tampa Bay
|4
|3
|1
|0
|6
|15
|10
|2-0-0
|1-1-0
|3-1-0
|Columbus
|6
|2
|2
|2
|6
|15
|18
|1-0-1
|1-2-1
|2-2-2
|Chicago
|6
|2
|3
|1
|5
|19
|23
|2-0-0
|0-3-1
|2-3-1
|Dallas
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|10
|2
|2-0-0
|0-0-0
|2-0-0
|Florida
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|10
|6
|2-0-0
|0-0-0
|2-0-0
|Carolina
|3
|2
|1
|0
|4
|9
|6
|0-0-0
|2-1-0
|2-1-0
|Nashville
|5
|2
|3
|0
|4
|12
|17
|2-1-0
|0-2-0
|2-3-0
|Detroit
|6
|2
|4
|0
|4
|12
|20
|2-2-0
|0-2-0
|2-4-0
|Vegas
|6
|5
|1
|0
|10
|19
|12
|4-0-0
|1-1-0
|5-1-0
|Minnesota
|6
|4
|2
|0
|8
|18
|15
|1-1-0
|3-1-0
|4-2-0
|St. Louis
|6
|3
|2
|1
|7
|17
|23
|2-1-1
|1-1-0
|3-2-1
|Colorado
|6
|3
|3
|0
|6
|18
|15
|1-1-0
|2-2-0
|3-3-0
|Los Angeles
|6
|2
|2
|2
|6
|20
|20
|1-1-2
|1-1-0
|2-2-2
|Anaheim
|6
|2
|2
|2
|6
|11
|14
|2-1-1
|0-1-1
|2-2-2
|San Jose
|6
|3
|3
|0
|6
|19
|21
|0-0-0
|3-3-0
|3-3-0
|Arizona
|6
|2
|3
|1
|5
|17
|19
|2-1-1
|0-2-0
|2-3-1
|Montreal
|6
|4
|0
|2
|10
|29
|18
|0-0-0
|4-0-2
|4-0-2
|Toronto
|7
|5
|2
|0
|10
|22
|19
|3-1-0
|2-1-0
|5-2-0
|Winnipeg
|6
|4
|2
|0
|8
|22
|17
|2-1-0
|2-1-0
|4-2-0
|Edmonton
|7
|3
|4
|0
|6
|19
|23
|1-3-0
|2-1-0
|3-4-0
|Vancouver
|8
|3
|5
|0
|6
|27
|34
|2-2-0
|1-3-0
|3-5-0
|Calgary
|4
|2
|1
|1
|5
|13
|9
|2-1-0
|0-0-1
|2-1-1
|Ottawa
|6
|1
|4
|1
|3
|15
|27
|1-2-1
|0-2-0
|1-4-1
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season's temporary realignment.
Vancouver 7, Ottawa 1
Florida at Columbus, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Washington, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Boston, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Edmonton at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Los Angeles at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Detroit at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Anaheim at Arizona, 9 p.m.
San Jose at Colorado, 9 p.m.
St. Louis at Vegas, 9 p.m.
Toronto at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Chicago at Nashville, 7:30 p.m.
Ottawa at Vancouver, 8 p.m.
Columbus at Chicago, 8 p.m.