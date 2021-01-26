All Times EST

NHL East Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Washington 6 3 0 3 9 22 21 1-0-1 2-0-2 3-0-3 Pittsburgh 6 4 2 0 8 21 23 4-0-0 0-2-0 4-2-0 New Jersey 5 3 1 1 7 11 11 2-0-1 1-1-0 3-1-1 Boston 5 3 1 1 7 15 10 2-0-0 1-1-1 3-1-1 Philadelphia 6 3 2 1 7 20 22 3-1-0 0-1-1 3-2-1 N.Y. Islanders 5 3 2 0 6 9 8 2-0-0 1-2-0 3-2-0 Buffalo 6 2 3 1 5 18 19 0-2-0 2-1-1 2-3-1 N.Y. Rangers 5 1 3 1 3 13 15 1-2-0 0-1-1 1-3-1

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Tampa Bay 4 3 1 0 6 15 10 2-0-0 1-1-0 3-1-0 Columbus 6 2 2 2 6 15 18 1-0-1 1-2-1 2-2-2 Chicago 6 2 3 1 5 19 23 2-0-0 0-3-1 2-3-1 Dallas 2 2 0 0 4 10 2 2-0-0 0-0-0 2-0-0 Florida 2 2 0 0 4 10 6 2-0-0 0-0-0 2-0-0 Carolina 3 2 1 0 4 9 6 0-0-0 2-1-0 2-1-0 Nashville 5 2 3 0 4 12 17 2-1-0 0-2-0 2-3-0 Detroit 6 2 4 0 4 12 20 2-2-0 0-2-0 2-4-0

West Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Vegas 6 5 1 0 10 19 12 4-0-0 1-1-0 5-1-0 Minnesota 6 4 2 0 8 18 15 1-1-0 3-1-0 4-2-0 St. Louis 6 3 2 1 7 17 23 2-1-1 1-1-0 3-2-1 Colorado 6 3 3 0 6 18 15 1-1-0 2-2-0 3-3-0 Los Angeles 6 2 2 2 6 20 20 1-1-2 1-1-0 2-2-2 Anaheim 6 2 2 2 6 11 14 2-1-1 0-1-1 2-2-2 San Jose 6 3 3 0 6 19 21 0-0-0 3-3-0 3-3-0 Arizona 6 2 3 1 5 17 19 2-1-1 0-2-0 2-3-1

North Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Montreal 6 4 0 2 10 29 18 0-0-0 4-0-2 4-0-2 Toronto 7 5 2 0 10 22 19 3-1-0 2-1-0 5-2-0 Winnipeg 6 4 2 0 8 22 17 2-1-0 2-1-0 4-2-0 Edmonton 7 3 4 0 6 19 23 1-3-0 2-1-0 3-4-0 Vancouver 8 3 5 0 6 27 34 2-2-0 1-3-0 3-5-0 Calgary 4 2 1 1 5 13 9 2-1-0 0-0-1 2-1-1 Ottawa 6 1 4 1 3 15 27 1-2-1 0-2-0 1-4-1

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season's temporary realignment.

Monday's Games

Vancouver 7, Ottawa 1

Tuesday's Games

Florida at Columbus, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Washington, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Boston, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Edmonton at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Detroit at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Anaheim at Arizona, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Colorado, 9 p.m.

St. Louis at Vegas, 9 p.m.

Toronto at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Chicago at Nashville, 7:30 p.m.

Ottawa at Vancouver, 8 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Calgary at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Florida at Columbus, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Washington, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Boston, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Detroit at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Anaheim at Arizona, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Colorado, 9 p.m.

St. Louis at Vegas, 9 p.m.

Ottawa at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Toronto at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Columbus at Chicago, 8 p.m.