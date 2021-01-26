Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Teachers, students march in France for more virus support

By  Associated Press
2021/01/26 23:06
Students chant slogans during a demonstration in Marseille, southern France, Tuesday Jan. 26, 2021. Teachers and university students marched together ...
A student protester looks through a banner during a demonstration in Marseille, southern France, Tuesday Jan. 26, 2021. Teachers and university studen...
Students march during a demonstration in Marseille, southern France, Tuesday Jan. 26, 2021. Teachers and university students marched together in prote...
A student looks on during a demonstration in Marseille, southern France, Tuesday Jan. 26, 2021. Teachers and university students marched together in p...
Protesters and students march past shops during a demonstration in Marseille, southern France, Tuesday Jan. 26, 2021. Teachers and university students...
A protester holds a sign that reads "victims: school, business, healthcare" during a demonstration in Marseille, southern France, Tuesday Jan. 26, 202...
A student chants slogans while holding a sign that reads "money for education" during a demonstration in Marseille, southern France, Tuesday Jan. 26, ...
Students march during a demonstration in Marseille, southern France, Tuesday Jan. 26, 2021. Teachers and university students marched together in prote...
A student chants into a megaphone while holding a sign that reads "education for everyone" during a demonstration in Marseille, southern France, Tuesd...
Students chants during a demonstration in Marseille, southern France, Tuesday Jan. 26, 2021. Teachers and university students marched together in prot...

Students chant slogans during a demonstration in Marseille, southern France, Tuesday Jan. 26, 2021. Teachers and university students marched together ...

A student protester looks through a banner during a demonstration in Marseille, southern France, Tuesday Jan. 26, 2021. Teachers and university studen...

Students march during a demonstration in Marseille, southern France, Tuesday Jan. 26, 2021. Teachers and university students marched together in prote...

A student looks on during a demonstration in Marseille, southern France, Tuesday Jan. 26, 2021. Teachers and university students marched together in p...

Protesters and students march past shops during a demonstration in Marseille, southern France, Tuesday Jan. 26, 2021. Teachers and university students...

A protester holds a sign that reads "victims: school, business, healthcare" during a demonstration in Marseille, southern France, Tuesday Jan. 26, 202...

A student chants slogans while holding a sign that reads "money for education" during a demonstration in Marseille, southern France, Tuesday Jan. 26, ...

Students march during a demonstration in Marseille, southern France, Tuesday Jan. 26, 2021. Teachers and university students marched together in prote...

A student chants into a megaphone while holding a sign that reads "education for everyone" during a demonstration in Marseille, southern France, Tuesd...

Students chants during a demonstration in Marseille, southern France, Tuesday Jan. 26, 2021. Teachers and university students marched together in prot...

PARIS (AP) — Schoolteachers and university students marched together in protests or went on strike Tuesday around France to demand more government support amid the pandemic.

“No virus protocol, no school!” read posters carried by schoolteachers, demanding better virus protections at their schools, which have remained open since September because of the government's concern over learning gaps.

“Sick of Zoom!” chanted university students, frustrated that they've been barred from campuses since October.

The common concern at Tuesday's protests in Paris, Marseille and other cities around France was economic.

Teachers unions, who are negotiating with the government for improved conditions, want higher salaries and for the government to hire more educators after years of cost cuts.

The education ministry says about 12% of teachers nationwide took part in a national call to strike Tuesday.

Students, meanwhile, are seeking more government financial support and want to call attention to emotional troubles among young people cut off from friends, professors and job opportunities amid the pandemic.

Even as the French government considers imposing a third lockdown, the prime minister allowed first-year students to return to partial classes this week, acknowledging that lockdown-related mental health problems among young people are also a public health concern.

France has among the world’s highest number of virus infections and deaths.

Updated : 2021-01-27 01:14 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December
Taipei 7-Eleven customer buys tea for NT$25, wins NT$10 million
Taipei 7-Eleven customer buys tea for NT$25, wins NT$10 million
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
5,000 people to be isolated amid new hospital cluster cases in northern Taiwan
5,000 people to be isolated amid new hospital cluster cases in northern Taiwan
13,000 in Taiwan's Taoyuan to be quarantined amid hospital cluster
13,000 in Taiwan's Taoyuan to be quarantined amid hospital cluster
U-2 spy plane, PLA aircraft simultaneously spotted in Taiwan ADIZ
U-2 spy plane, PLA aircraft simultaneously spotted in Taiwan ADIZ
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Foreign caregivers in Taiwan work 10.5 hours per day, earn less than NT$20,000 a month
Foreign caregivers in Taiwan work 10.5 hours per day, earn less than NT$20,000 a month
Hospital cluster cases visited PX Mart, Danan Market in northern Taiwan
Hospital cluster cases visited PX Mart, Danan Market in northern Taiwan
Schools shut down in Taiwan's Taoyuan amid hospital cluster outbreak
Schools shut down in Taiwan's Taoyuan amid hospital cluster outbreak