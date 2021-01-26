Alexa
US consumer confidence rebounds in January

By MARTIN CRUTSINGER , AP Economics Writer, Associated Press
2021/01/26 23:21
A sales associate helps customers as they consider the purchase of a big-screen television at a Costco warehouse on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, in Sheri...

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. consumer confidence rose in January as Americans became more optimistic about the future.

The Conference Board reported Tuesday that its consumer confidence index increased to 89.3, a rebound from December when it dipped to 87.1.

The increase was fueled by the board's rising expectations index, which measures feelings about the future path of incomes, business and labor market conditions. The present situation index weakened further, likely reflecting concerns about the resurgence of COVID-19.

Updated : 2021-01-27 01:13 GMT+08:00

