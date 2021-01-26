Alexa
6N: England summon flanker Willis after Underhill injured

By  Associated Press
2021/01/26 22:11
LONDON (AP) — England summoned flanker Jack Willis after Sam Underhill withdrew from their Six Nations squad because of a hip injury on Tuesday.

Underhill would have started the opening fixture on Feb. 6 against Scotland at Twickenham but he could miss the entire tournament.

Willis made his debut in the Autumn Nations Cup last autumn.

Underhill's injury came a day after prop Joe Marler pulled out of the 28-man squad to be with his family during the coronavirus pandemic and lock Joe Launchbury learned he would sit out the first three rounds with a broken leg.

Willis was promoted from England's 12-man shadow squad, and will compete with Ben Earl and Mark Wilson for the vacancy created by Underhill's absence.

Updated : 2021-01-26 23:42 GMT+08:00

