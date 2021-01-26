Alexa
Global Forecast-Celsius

By  Associated Press
2021/01/26 20:00
Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Tuesday, January 26, 2021

City/Town, Country;Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (C);Tuesday's Low Temp (C);Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (C);Wednesday's Low Temp (C);Wednesday's Wind Direction;Wednesday's Wind Speed (KPH);Wednesday's Humidity (%);Wednesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Wednesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Partly sunny, nice;31;25;Partly sunny;31;26;SSW;12;79%;55%;8

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and pleasant;24;18;Sunny and pleasant;25;15;N;15;64%;0%;5

Aleppo, Syria;Increasing clouds;12;4;Cloudy;12;4;E;17;55%;50%;1

Algiers, Algeria;Clouds and sun;15;11;Mostly sunny;18;12;W;15;76%;33%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Becoming cloudy;6;1;Spotty showers;8;2;NW;20;88%;61%;0

Anchorage, United States;Mostly sunny, cold;-9;-16;Very cold;-10;-11;N;4;73%;80%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Hazy sun;9;-2;Mostly sunny;10;-1;E;10;44%;0%;3

Astana, Kazakhstan;A morning flurry;-5;-13;Low clouds;-5;-14;W;20;83%;33%;0

Asuncion, Paraguay;Humid with a t-storm;31;23;Showers and t-storms;29;22;N;17;84%;84%;3

Athens, Greece;A little rain;15;8;Cooler;10;2;NNW;21;47%;4%;3

Auckland, New Zealand;Breezy this morning;24;19;Partly sunny, nice;25;18;SW;12;68%;5%;10

Baghdad, Iraq;Plenty of sunshine;20;5;Increasing clouds;22;14;SE;9;38%;25%;4

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Rain, a thunderstorm;33;22;Cloudy, p.m. showers;32;22;SE;8;75%;100%;4

Bangalore, India;Hazy sun;29;14;Partly sunny;30;14;ESE;11;36%;1%;7

Bangkok, Thailand;Sun and some clouds;34;24;A shower in places;33;24;S;9;65%;49%;7

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny;12;6;Partly sunny;15;9;N;10;68%;17%;3

Beijing, China;Sunny and mild;8;-7;Cloudy;5;-6;NW;8;27%;25%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;A bit of snow;3;-3;Partly sunny, chilly;2;-2;WNW;18;61%;33%;1

Berlin, Germany;Mostly cloudy;1;-2;Mostly cloudy;2;-2;SW;10;74%;66%;1

Bogota, Colombia;Turning cloudy;20;5;Mostly cloudy;20;5;ESE;10;68%;42%;10

Brasilia, Brazil;A stray p.m. t-storm;28;18;A t-storm around;29;17;E;15;56%;43%;8

Bratislava, Slovakia;Breezy this morning;3;-1;Mostly cloudy;3;-2;W;15;68%;44%;2

Brussels, Belgium;Mostly cloudy;4;1;Spotty showers;7;4;WSW;15;87%;87%;0

Bucharest, Romania;Rain, then snow;3;-3;A bit of a.m. snow;-1;-6;W;11;87%;82%;1

Budapest, Hungary;Partly sunny;3;-3;Periods of sun;2;-5;NW;14;64%;33%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Clouds and sun, warm;34;24;Very warm;33;23;ENE;15;59%;26%;11

Bujumbura, Burundi;Cloudy;29;19;Clouds and sun, nice;29;18;ENE;7;38%;49%;9

Busan, South Korea;Cloudy with showers;10;1;Sunny;11;-1;NNW;10;48%;3%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Decreasing clouds;22;13;Partly sunny;22;11;NW;18;25%;7%;4

Cape Town, South Africa;Partly sunny, cooler;25;16;A morning shower;23;14;SSE;30;60%;46%;11

Caracas, Venezuela;Partly sunny;28;20;Rain and drizzle;28;20;SE;7;56%;57%;7

Chennai, India;Clouds and sun;31;21;Partly sunny;30;23;NE;8;66%;2%;7

Chicago, United States;A little snow, windy;2;-5;A little snow;-3;-12;NW;24;67%;60%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Mostly cloudy;32;22;Increasing clouds;30;23;NNE;13;66%;42%;5

Copenhagen, Denmark;Clouds and sunshine;0;-2;Snow, rain mixing in;1;-3;NW;10;91%;88%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Sunny and pleasant;27;18;Sunny and nice;25;19;NNE;12;52%;0%;7

Dallas, United States;Plenty of sun;17;5;Mostly sunny, breezy;12;0;NNE;24;47%;2%;4

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Breezy in the p.m.;31;24;A t-storm around;32;25;NE;20;70%;47%;10

Delhi, India;Mostly sunny;19;6;Hazy sunshine;18;6;NW;10;68%;0%;4

Denver, United States;A little snow;-4;-9;Not as cold;6;-2;SSW;8;37%;2%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Brilliant sunshine;24;13;Hazy sun;26;12;NW;10;50%;0%;5

Dili, East Timor;Showers around;30;24;A stray a.m. t-storm;31;24;WSW;10;76%;69%;5

Dublin, Ireland;Mostly cloudy;9;6;A little p.m. rain;9;8;SE;9;96%;89%;0

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Abundant sunshine;6;-7;Plenty of sunshine;9;-7;NNE;11;26%;0%;3

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Variable cloudiness;19;15;Partly sunny;20;14;WNW;14;79%;2%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Partly sunny;24;17;Low clouds;23;18;SE;12;67%;55%;1

Harare, Zimbabwe;A p.m. t-storm;25;15;A stray p.m. t-storm;27;16;N;9;71%;57%;14

Havana, Cuba;Mostly sunny, nice;29;17;Partly sunny;29;16;NNE;7;70%;1%;5

Helsinki, Finland;A little snow;0;-1;A little snow;1;-4;WNW;10;94%;78%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Partly sunny;33;23;Clouds and sun;33;24;SE;11;57%;33%;7

Hong Kong, China;Sunny and nice;22;16;Turning sunny, nice;22;15;ENE;17;68%;4%;5

Honolulu, United States;Spotty showers;27;23;Increasingly windy;27;22;ENE;29;64%;80%;3

Hyderabad, India;Sunshine;32;17;Mostly sunny;30;16;SSE;8;45%;0%;6

Islamabad, Pakistan;Plenty of sun;19;4;Plenty of sun;19;4;NNE;10;46%;0%;4

Istanbul, Turkey;A little p.m. rain;14;10;Downpours;11;1;NW;15;82%;88%;1

Jakarta, Indonesia;Breezy in the p.m.;31;25;Cloudy with showers;29;25;SW;17;80%;92%;4

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;30;23;Sunny and nice;30;23;SSW;11;59%;4%;5

Johannesburg, South Africa;A stray p.m. t-storm;23;15;Cloudy, a t-storm;25;15;NNW;14;80%;80%;8

Kabul, Afghanistan;Plenty of sunshine;8;-8;Mostly cloudy;8;-8;SSW;8;22%;0%;4

Karachi, Pakistan;Plenty of sunshine;26;9;Hazy sun;26;10;N;7;21%;0%;5

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny;18;2;Hazy sunshine;20;2;SSW;8;48%;0%;5

Khartoum, Sudan;Very warm;34;20;Sunny and very warm;34;19;N;17;24%;0%;7

Kiev, Ukraine;Winds subsiding;4;-3;A bit of p.m. snow;0;-1;NNE;9;66%;84%;0

Kingston, Jamaica;A shower or two;31;24;A morning shower;31;24;NNE;18;55%;42%;6

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A t-storm in spots;33;24;A stray thunderstorm;32;24;WSW;9;68%;64%;7

Kolkata, India;Sunshine;23;16;Sunny and pleasant;25;16;ENE;8;51%;0%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;24;An afternoon shower;32;24;SSE;6;73%;82%;10

La Paz, Bolivia;A couple of showers;15;1;High clouds;15;3;SW;12;45%;23%;9

Lagos, Nigeria;Mostly sunny, nice;32;24;Decreasing clouds;32;24;SSW;11;75%;30%;9

Lima, Peru;High clouds;27;21;Some brightening;27;20;S;13;62%;14%;8

Lisbon, Portugal;Spotty showers;17;12;Partly sunny;18;12;SW;3;89%;27%;1

London, United Kingdom;Cloudy, p.m. rain;6;5;A thick cloud cover;9;7;ESE;9;89%;75%;0

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny, cool;15;9;Cloudy and cool;16;11;E;12;56%;70%;1

Luanda, Angola;Inc. clouds;31;26;A thunderstorm;31;26;S;11;68%;63%;8

Madrid, Spain;Spotty showers;14;8;Partly sunny, mild;17;8;WSW;6;76%;21%;3

Male, Maldives;Cloudy;32;28;Clearing;31;28;NE;23;56%;7%;4

Manaus, Brazil;A stray a.m. t-storm;28;24;A morning t-storm;29;24;ENE;11;82%;80%;5

Manila, Philippines;A shower in the p.m.;31;25;A few showers, humid;30;24;ESE;7;77%;85%;7

Melbourne, Australia;Rain and drizzle;22;12;Partly sunny, warmer;27;16;ESE;18;46%;4%;10

Mexico City, Mexico;Sunny and pleasant;26;9;Mostly sunny, mild;26;10;NNE;11;35%;84%;6

Miami, United States;Mostly sunny;28;21;Partly sunny;29;19;WSW;14;66%;47%;4

Minsk, Belarus;Snow and rain;3;-1;A little snow;0;-3;W;16;90%;80%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Breezy with sunshine;31;24;Breezy in the p.m.;32;24;ENE;21;63%;5%;10

Montevideo, Uruguay;Some sun;29;20;Decreasing clouds;25;18;ENE;18;79%;25%;11

Montreal, Canada;A stray flurry;-6;-7;Mostly cloudy;-3;-8;WSW;2;80%;44%;1

Moscow, Russia;A snow squall;2;-2;Snow and sleet;1;-5;SSW;16;74%;66%;0

Mumbai, India;Plenty of sunshine;29;20;Partly sunny, nice;29;20;N;11;49%;0%;4

Nairobi, Kenya;Breezy in the p.m.;27;13;Breezy in the p.m.;27;14;NNE;18;45%;8%;12

New York, United States;Snow, sleet;1;1;Morning flurries;4;-1;NNW;13;58%;60%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Overcast;17;9;Clouds and sun, nice;18;7;W;14;68%;67%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;A flurry, very cold;-23;-29;A bit of a.m. snow;-5;-7;WSW;22;92%;90%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;A p.m. shower or two;18;7;A little a.m. rain;10;2;N;16;56%;59%;2

Oslo, Norway;Clouds and sun, cold;-6;-10;Sunny, but cold;-7;-11;NW;6;65%;44%;1

Ottawa, Canada;A bit of p.m. snow;-5;-8;Low clouds;-5;-13;WNW;13;78%;29%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Showers;30;25;Brief a.m. showers;30;25;NE;23;73%;90%;4

Panama City, Panama;A stray thunderstorm;31;24;A stray thunderstorm;31;24;NNW;12;73%;45%;8

Paramaribo, Suriname;Clouds and sun;30;24;A shower or two;30;23;ENE;13;75%;67%;8

Paris, France;Mostly cloudy;3;1;Spotty showers;9;6;SW;10;82%;87%;0

Perth, Australia;Breezy in the p.m.;26;15;Breezy in the p.m.;26;14;SE;22;50%;0%;11

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Partly sunny;33;24;Clouds and sun;34;24;SW;7;55%;32%;6

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Breezy in the p.m.;33;24;A shower in the p.m.;32;24;N;19;74%;77%;6

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Mostly sunny;34;19;Plenty of sunshine;33;19;SE;9;48%;5%;6

Prague, Czech Republic;Snow showers;-1;-2;Rather cloudy;1;0;SW;13;66%;59%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Decreasing clouds;8;-7;Mostly cloudy;4;-6;SE;9;20%;23%;3

Quito, Ecuador;Periods of rain;19;11;Afternoon rain;20;10;NW;13;62%;85%;9

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny;21;11;Partly sunny, nice;20;11;NE;9;88%;1%;3

Recife, Brazil;A morning shower;29;25;A shower or two;29;25;SE;15;72%;80%;12

Reykjavik, Iceland;Windy this morning;-1;-4;Morning flurries;1;-3;E;22;51%;61%;0

Riga, Latvia;Breezy with wet snow;1;0;A little snow;1;-3;WNW;19;92%;79%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Mostly sunny, warm;34;26;Clouds and sun, hot;34;27;N;10;48%;0%;11

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and pleasant;24;11;Sunny and nice;24;13;SSE;16;18%;0%;5

Rome, Italy;Mostly sunny;11;-2;Mostly sunny, chilly;10;1;NNE;7;64%;20%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Cloudy;2;-2;A little p.m. snow;1;-5;S;8;78%;53%;0

San Francisco, United States;A few p.m. showers;12;9;Breezy with rain;14;10;SSE;26;76%;90%;1

San Jose, Costa Rica;Partly sunny;27;17;A t-storm in spots;26;17;ENE;16;63%;66%;8

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Spotty showers;27;23;A passing shower;28;23;ESE;20;67%;56%;6

San Salvador, El Salvador;Mostly sunny, humid;30;18;Sunny and humid;30;19;NNE;10;61%;3%;7

Sana'a, Yemen;Becoming cloudy;25;6;Mostly cloudy;26;6;E;9;11%;0%;6

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and pleasant;32;12;Sunny and beautiful;32;12;SW;10;30%;8%;11

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A shower in places;30;22;Sunny and beautiful;31;21;NNE;16;69%;3%;6

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Spotty showers;16;12;Mostly cloudy;17;11;E;6;84%;20%;1

Seattle, United States;Cloudy and chilly;6;3;Mostly cloudy;7;3;NNE;8;67%;57%;1

Seoul, South Korea;A few showers;7;-3;Inc. clouds;5;-3;NNW;7;26%;1%;2

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;10;6;Cloudy;10;6;NE;15;54%;35%;1

Singapore, Singapore;Mostly cloudy;32;24;Showers around;31;25;NNE;12;72%;73%;6

Sofia, Bulgaria;A little snow;4;-2;Chilly with flurries;0;-5;WNW;23;76%;84%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A morning shower;27;23;Partly sunny;27;24;ENE;21;73%;66%;6

Stockholm, Sweden;A snow shower;-2;-6;A little snow;-3;-7;NNE;8;77%;66%;0

Sydney, Australia;Hot, turning breezy;35;27;Cooler;27;21;SE;32;61%;80%;4

Taipei City, Taiwan;Increasing clouds;23;16;Low clouds;22;16;ENE;15;71%;36%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;Periods of wet snow;1;0;A little snow;1;-2;SSW;6;93%;81%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Plenty of sun;8;-3;Plenty of sunshine;8;-3;ENE;6;63%;0%;3

Tbilisi, Georgia;Breezy with clearing;14;-2;Mostly cloudy, mild;10;1;NNE;7;46%;4%;3

Tehran, Iran;Clouds and sun;12;2;Mild with sunshine;14;5;E;10;15%;0%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly cloudy;22;12;High clouds;23;8;SW;10;52%;55%;2

Tirana, Albania;Periods of rain;11;-3;Mostly sunny, chilly;8;-1;NE;9;50%;10%;3

Tokyo, Japan;Turning cloudy;11;8;Morning rain;10;1;NNE;17;77%;90%;2

Toronto, Canada;Breezy with snow;0;-5;Breezy;-1;-10;NNW;30;68%;15%;2

Tripoli, Libya;Increasingly windy;18;12;Clouds and sun;15;12;WSW;20;56%;8%;1

Tunis, Tunisia;Increasingly windy;15;9;Clouds and sun;16;13;W;18;59%;57%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Mostly sunny;-19;-31;Bitterly cold;-25;-34;WNW;10;79%;44%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Periods of sun;6;0;Partly sunny;5;2;NNE;6;62%;57%;1

Vienna, Austria;Snow showers, breezy;2;-2;Rather cloudy;3;-1;WNW;14;61%;44%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Warm with hazy sun;31;19;Abundant sunshine;28;19;ENE;5;56%;0%;6

Vilnius, Lithuania;Snow;-1;-2;A little snow;0;-5;WNW;13;90%;93%;0

Warsaw, Poland;A p.m. snow shower;2;-1;A snow shower;1;-3;WNW;19;84%;80%;0

Wellington, New Zealand;Sunny and windy;24;18;Windy with sunshine;24;18;N;38;66%;0%;9

Yangon, Myanmar;Plenty of sunshine;35;22;Mostly sunny;34;22;WSW;7;42%;0%;6

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly sunny, chilly;-3;-8;Becoming cloudy;0;-6;NNE;3;48%;1%;3

Updated : 2021-01-26 22:10 GMT+08:00

