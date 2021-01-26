Alexa
J&J has a strong finish for 2020 despite pandemic disruption

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/01/26 20:12
FILE - This Oct. 21, 2019 file, photo shows Johnson's Baby Aloe & Vitamin E Powder in Salt Lake City. Johnson & Johnson reported a strong finish to th...

Johnson & Johnson is reporting a strong finish to the year, overcoming the disruption of the global pandemic in some parts of its business such as medical device sales.

Net income reached f $1.74 billion, or 65 cents per share in the fourth quarter.

Removing one time charges and costs, the New Brunswick, New Jersey, company's per share earnings were $1.86, easily surpassing the $1.81 Wall Street was looking for, according to a survey of industry analysts by Zacks Investment Research.

The world’s biggest maker of health care products posted revenue of $22.48 billion also topping analyst projections for $21.62 billion.

Johnson & Johnson expects full-year earnings in the range of $9.40 to $9.60 per share, with revenue in the range of $90.5 billion to $91.7 billion.

Shares are up about 1.5% before the opening bell Tuesday.

_____

A portion of this story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on JNJ at https://www.zacks.com/ap/JNJ

Updated : 2021-01-26 22:10 GMT+08:00

